Update on injured rider after red-flagged Manx Grand Prix practice

The second practice session for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix was red flagged after a crash for Andy McAllister.

Monday’s (18 August) practice started at 18:30 for the Senior/Supersport riders but was red flagged after on nine minutes, meaning no one was able to get a full lap in on Monday.

The Manx Grand Prix reported on Monday evening that the red flag at Black Dub resulted from a crash for Andy McAllister from Northern Ireland.

McAllister “was taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment and, while reported to be conscious and talking, he is believed to have sustained arm injuries,” a statement from the Manx Grand Prix reads.

The red flag also ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the Junior/Supertwin session. It had been initially hoped that the Junior/Supertwin practice could run over one lap but clean-up on the McAllister incident took longer than anticipated.

Practice for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT road races continues this evening (Tuesday 19 August).

Senior/Supersport practice is due to begin at 18:30, with the Junior/Supertwin session starting just under an hour later at 19:20.

Davey Todd was fastest in the first session on Sunday with a best lap speed of 118.506mph, riding a Ducati 916 in the Classic TT Formula One class.