Update on injured rider after red-flagged Manx Grand Prix practice

Andy McAllister crashed during Monday’s second practice session for the Manx Grand Prix.

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

The second practice session for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix was red flagged after a crash for Andy McAllister.

Monday’s (18 August) practice started at 18:30 for the Senior/Supersport riders but was red flagged after on nine minutes, meaning no one was able to get a full lap in on Monday.

The Manx Grand Prix reported on Monday evening that the red flag at Black Dub resulted from a crash for Andy McAllister from Northern Ireland.

McAllister “was taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment and, while reported to be conscious and talking, he is believed to have sustained arm injuries,” a statement from the Manx Grand Prix reads.

The red flag also ultimately resulted in the cancellation of the Junior/Supertwin session. It had been initially hoped that the Junior/Supertwin practice could run over one lap but clean-up on the McAllister incident took longer than anticipated.

Practice for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT road races continues this evening (Tuesday 19 August).

Senior/Supersport practice is due to begin at 18:30, with the Junior/Supertwin session starting just under an hour later at 19:20.

Davey Todd was fastest in the first session on Sunday with a best lap speed of 118.506mph, riding a Ducati 916 in the Classic TT Formula One class.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez prediction is music to the ears of Pecco Bagnaia
42m ago
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?
42m ago
Alex Albon, Williams
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 Feature
McLaren stars shockingly miss out on No1 spot | 2025 F1 mid-season driver ratings
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell
F1 News
McLaren would “struggle to get out of Q1” if F1 rules stay, a tech chief claims
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains why KTM boss Pit Beirer called an important meeting
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri told "he is not your mate, he's your biggest rival"
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP Sprint start “dangerous, everybody was super lucky”
3h ago
Start of 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint (Dorna).