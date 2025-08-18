MotoGP fans convinced they know why Valentino Rossi skipped Legends Parade

The Legends Parade at the Austrian MotoGP was a mouth-watering moment for motorcycle racing fans.

Champions from previous generations hopped back onto their iconic motorcycles to lap the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Casey Stoner, Giacomo Agostini, Dani Pedrosa, Gustl Auinger, Luca Cadalora, Loris Capirossi, Simon Crafar, Andrea Dovizioso, Tom Luthi and Tony Mang were in action.

via Andrea Dovizioso on Instagram

It gave MotoGP fans a rare opportunity to see their old favourites back on their classic machinery, and provided a fun insight into fantasy match-ups from throughout the eras.

But fans spotted a notable absentee.

“Very much noted that Valentino Rossi is missing and since he was there he should have taken part,” a fan commented on social media.

The comments continued flowing.

“Where is VR46????”

“Where is Rossi?”

“Valentino Rossi?”

But some MotoGP fans think they have spotted the answer for why Rossi did not put his leathers back on.

“I'll explain it here... Rossi is the sponsor of Monster Energy. So please his mind is a little smarter," one fan claimed.

Another asked: “You want Monster Energy in Red Bull home?”

Others posted images of cans of Monster or Red Bull.

Rossi is a long-time ambassador of the Monster energy drink, whose biggest rivals Red Bull sponsor the home of the Austrian MotoGP.

But Rossi did not confirm why he didn't ride in the Legends Parade.

The sponsorships stemming from those two huge companies can sometimes cause issues to be resolved within MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, for example, was a Red Bull athlete but when he joined the factory Ducati team - who are sponsored by Monster - he had to wear their branding.

Rossi, despite not taking part in the Legends Parade in Austria, was still front and centre of the action.

He warmly embraced old rival Stoner on the starting grid before Sunday’s grand prix, and microphones picked up their private conversation.

There was less warmth when Rossi and Marquez crossed paths. Marquez later claimed he did not see his old rival at all.

But fans hoping to see Rossi throw on his old Yamaha gear and tear around the circuit for one final time were left disappointed by his omission from the Legends Parade.

Still, they had the chance to see Stoner on a vintage Repsol Honda among others.

