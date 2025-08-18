MotoGP fans convinced they know why Valentino Rossi skipped Legends Parade

Valentino Rossi was in Austria but didn't ride in the Legends Parade

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

The Legends Parade at the Austrian MotoGP was a mouth-watering moment for motorcycle racing fans.

Champions from previous generations hopped back onto their iconic motorcycles to lap the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Casey Stoner, Giacomo Agostini, Dani Pedrosa, Gustl Auinger, Luca Cadalora, Loris Capirossi, Simon Crafar, Andrea Dovizioso, Tom Luthi and Tony Mang were in action.

via Andrea Dovizioso on Instagram
via Andrea Dovizioso on Instagram

It gave MotoGP fans a rare opportunity to see their old favourites back on their classic machinery, and provided a fun insight into fantasy match-ups from throughout the eras.

But fans spotted a notable absentee.

“Very much noted that Valentino Rossi is missing and since he was there he should have taken part,” a fan commented on social media.

The comments continued flowing.

“Where is VR46????”

“Where is Rossi?”

“Valentino Rossi?”

But some MotoGP fans think they have spotted the answer for why Rossi did not put his leathers back on.

“I'll explain it here... Rossi is the sponsor of Monster Energy. So please his mind is a little smarter," one fan claimed.

Another asked: “You want Monster Energy in Red Bull home?”

Others posted images of cans of Monster or Red Bull.

Rossi is a long-time ambassador of the Monster energy drink, whose biggest rivals Red Bull sponsor the home of the Austrian MotoGP.

But Rossi did not confirm why he didn't ride in the Legends Parade.

The sponsorships stemming from those two huge companies can sometimes cause issues to be resolved within MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, for example, was a Red Bull athlete but when he joined the factory Ducati team - who are sponsored by Monster - he had to wear their branding.

Rossi, despite not taking part in the Legends Parade in Austria, was still front and centre of the action.

He warmly embraced old rival Stoner on the starting grid before Sunday’s grand prix, and microphones picked up their private conversation.

There was less warmth when Rossi and Marquez crossed paths. Marquez later claimed he did not see his old rival at all.

But fans hoping to see Rossi throw on his old Yamaha gear and tear around the circuit for one final time were left disappointed by his omission from the Legends Parade.

Still, they had the chance to see Stoner on a vintage Repsol Honda among others.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
MotoGP fans convinced they know why Valentino Rossi skipped Legends Parade
4h ago
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
George Russell holidays at the scene of Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen 'meeting'
4h ago
George Russell
MotoGP News
I rode the 2023 Ducati, the GP25 is "the best bike that I’ve ever ridden"
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Fred Vasseur takes another swipe at F1’s media for fuelling Ferrari turmoil
5h ago
Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
Finger pointed at likeliest MotoGP rider to beat Marc Marquez at Balaton Park
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen makes it clear what Red Bull must do to overthrow McLaren
5h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
RR News
Michael Dunlop unveils Honda tribute to Joey, set for Classic TT
5h ago
Michael Dunlop's bike for Joey Dunlop tribute lap
MotoGP News
Lap times prove Pedro Acosta gains but his KTM can't do what the Ducati does
6h ago
Acosta, Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Popular MotoGP circuit urged to prove "it's not a waste" to keep its funding
6h ago
Ai Ogura
RR News
How to watch Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
6h ago
Classic TT