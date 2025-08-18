Brutal MotoGP stat highlights Pecco Bagnaia’s patience-testing struggles

Pecco Bagnaia says his patience is being tested “quite a lot” by his current Ducati MotoGP struggles, following what one brand boss called an “underwhelming” Austrian Grand Prix.

The double world champion looked set to return to form at the Red Bull Ring after threatening strong pace in practice.

But his run of three successive Austrian Grand Prix wins was snapped in miserable fashion last weekend, as he faded from third on the grid to over 12 seconds off the win in eighth.

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna labelled Pecco Bagnaia’s Austrian Grand Prix as “underwhelming”.

Bagnaia is now 197 points off dominant Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez having scored 221 for the season: that is one less that the latter has scored in the last six rounds alone.

Such has been Marquez’s dominance this season that only nine other riders are mathematically in championship contention now with nine rounds remaining.

In an interview with Spain’s DAZN, Bagnaia vented his frustrations at his current situation.

“Yes, quite a lot,” he replied when asked if he was running out of patience.

“[They have said] nothing for now. I’m waiting. I’m fighting, giving it everything.

“But, even giving it everything, I finished eighth, 12 seconds behind.

“The winner did the same time I did last year. So, the potential is definitely there.

“The thing is, we just don’t know why the results aren’t coming.

“I don’t know why they’re not coming.

“I struggle a lot to keep up with the others. I saw that at the start of the race they were doing - [Marco] Bezzecchi and Marc - everything better than me: the braking, corner entries, exits.

“And it’s something that I know they’re strong riders, but finishing 12 seconds off on a track where I’ve always made a difference is something I just don’t understand. And I won’t.”