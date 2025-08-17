Ducati boss fumes at “underwhelming” Pecco Bagnaia in Austria MotoGP

Bagnaia struggled to eighth in Austrian GP

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati boss Gigi Dall’Igna has branded Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix “underwhelming” and fumed at the “wasted opportunity”.

The double world champion has been the rider to beat at the Red Bull Ring in the previous three years, with his last two Austrian Grand Prix victories coming in dominant fashion.

Quick throughout the weekend, save for a tyre issue thwarting his sprint, Pecco Bagnaia was being tipped by Ducati team-mate and eventual Austrian Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez as the main threat for Sunday.

But, after a quick start in which he ran as high as second in a battle with Marquez, Bagnaia rapidly dropped off the pace.

At the end of the 28-lap grand prix, he was eighth and 12.4s off Marquez.

Bagnaia was at a loss to explain why his form was so poor in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Dall’Igna didn’t take a light approach with Bagnaia, either, when speaking to Sky Italy after the race.

“Every race that passes is a wasted opportunity to improve,” he said.

“He had a good weekend during all the practice sessions.

“Yesterday, he had a problem that we have to analyse, but his race was definitely underwhelming today.”

Bagnaia has generally struggled all season to find form on the GP25, with its braking characteristics at odds with his riding style.

Prior to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, he noted that he saw “nothing comparable” with his riding now to what he was doing in previous years after watching back his old races.

Speaking to DAZN after Sunday’s race, Bagnaia admitted his patience is wearing thin.

“I’m always focused, I’ve never lost my head,” he said.

“But today I couldn’t accelerate, everyone was overtaking me coming out of the corners.

“I hope Ducati can explain this to me, because I’m running out of patience.”

Heading to next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Bagnaia is now 197 points off the championship lead and is 55 down in the battle for second with Alex Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
34m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder's KTM damaged: Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans!”
55m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM struggler seeking old trait from Ducati heyday despite season-best result
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BTCC Race Report
Hill dominates race three to secure Knockhill double
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez bemoans a MotoGP punishment which isn't fair
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir relief as dreadful unwanted MotoGP streak ends in Austria
1h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher tells Oscar Piastri which key error will cost him the F1 title
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP Feature
Ducati disparity highlighted by Austrian MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Revealed: What Valentino Rossi said to Casey Stoner on Austrian MotoGP grid
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner