Jorge Martin admits “biggest mistake” wasn’t crashing out of Austrian MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says his “biggest mistake” was not his crash out of the Austrian Grand Prix that has left him with “pain everywhere”.

The factory Aprilia rider completed just his second race weekend since returning from a lengthy injury layoff at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Finishing 10th in the sprint, Jorge Martin was enjoying a battling grand prix on Sunday when he crashed out of 15th on lap 14 of 28.

Martin fell at Turn 7 and got his foot caught up in his Aprilia. He was taken to the medical centre for checks but no serious injuries were found.

Speaking about the crash, he told TNT Sport: “I feel great, actually.

“For sure, there is pain everywhere at the moment but luckily no injuries.

“We can compete again next week. Luckily we have another race so we can focus on that, and not today.

“The weekend was great, we were closing the gap to the front runners, we were improving our base set-up.

“We will start from a better place in Hungary.”

On the opening lap he had managed to get inside the top 10 from 14th on the grid, before being pushed back to 11th.

He continued to get shuffled down the order, with Martin admitting his early battles ultimately cost him because he “missed some experience” with the RS-GP.

“It was my biggest mistake,” he said of his battles.

“I missed some experience with this bike in the first few laps.

“I was already ninth. I overtook five riders in the first two corners. Okay, I’m in a good place…

“Then I received lots of overtakes from other riders.

“I tried to come back and do some moves but I suffered with the front.

“I still need laps. It’s a pity we didn’t make it until the end of the race because we still need to ride.”