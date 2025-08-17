2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marc Marquez repels late charge from Fermin Aldeguer for ninth win

Ducati’s Marc Marquez extends his championship lead after repelling a late charge from rookie Fermin Aldeguer to win the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix for the first time.

One of only four circuits on the current calendar where the 32-year-old hasn’t won at previously, he righted that in imperious fashion with his sixth successive 37-point weekend.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Marc Marquez had to patiently sit behind long-time leader Marco Bezzecchi and fight hard with the Aprilia to take the lead on lap 20 of 28.

He still had pressure, however, for the final laps as a charging Fermin Aldeguer carved chunks of time out of his lead.

But Marquez upped his pace to get to the chequered flag 1.118s clear of Aldeguer to tally up his ninth win of the season.

With nearest championship rivals Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez struggling to eighth and 10th, Marc Marquez’s championship lead is now up to 142 points.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi converted pole to the holeshot at the start of the grand prix, fending off Bagnaia into Turn 1 as Marc Marquez jumped up to third.

Factory Ducati duo Bagnaia and Marquez battled hard at Turns 3 and 4, with the former holding the advantage on the brakes.

But Marquez would take his team-mate at Turn 3 with a big lunge on the second tour, with this battling allowing Bezzecchi to build a lead of almost a second in the early stages.

Bezzecchi’s pace in the first half of the grand prix proved strong, with Marquez needing until lap eight to get to within four tenths of the Aprilia.

At the start of lap 14, Bezzecchi’s lead grew again as Marquez’s pace dropped slightly, with his advantage getting back up to 0.9s.

Marquez steadily chipped into this gap over the next few laps, however, and launched a raid for the lead at Turn 4 on lap 19.

Bezzecchi retaliated, though, snatching the lead back into the Turn 6 left-hander.

He tried to fight back when Marquez charged through at Turn 1 at the start of lap 20, but was forced to the outside of the circuit and the Ducati hit the front.

With five laps to go, Gresini Ducati rookie Aldeguer took second with a late lunge at Turn 3 having streaked away from the group behind him in the previous tours.

Aldeguer piled pressure on Marquez, but the championship leader ultimately held him at bay.

Bezzecchi completed the podium in third, 2.308s off the lead, while Pedro Acosta was fourth on the leading KTM ahead of Tech3 stablemate Enea Bastianini.

Honda’s Joan Mir fought his way to sixth ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, while Bagnaia faded to a disappointing eighth having threatened race winning pace in practice.

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was ninth, while Alex Marquez couldn’t get any higher than 10th on the sister Gresini Ducati after serving a long lap penalty on lap four.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli was 11th and the only representative from Valentino Rossi’s team to see the chequered flag, as team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio’s GP25 expired spectacularly late on.

Johann Zarco was 12th on the LCR Honda ahead of factory HRC rider Luca Marini, while Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top 15.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia) crashed out on lap 14 but appeared unscathed following a visit to the medical centre.