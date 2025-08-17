Austria: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian race at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

Austrian: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)418 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)276(-142)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)221(-197)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)178(-240)
5^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)144(-274)
6˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)144(-274)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)144(-274)
8^2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*121(-297)
9˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)114(-304)
10˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)103(-315)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)82(-336)
12^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)73(-345)
13˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-349)
14^2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)63(-355)
15=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)55(-363)
16^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*53(-365)
17˅3Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-366)
18^1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)42(-376)
19˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)42(-376)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-408)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)9(-409)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-410)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-410)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-412)
25=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-412)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-417)

Marc Marquez's first Austrian MotoGP win extends his MotoGP title lead to 142 points, while rookie Fermin Aldeguer climbs to eighth place with a charge to second.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
33m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
Brad Binder's KTM damaged: Raul Fernandez “sent me to wave to the fans!”
54m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM struggler seeking old trait from Ducati heyday despite season-best result
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BTCC Race Report
Hill dominates race three to secure Knockhill double
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 21 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez bemoans a MotoGP punishment which isn't fair
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir relief as dreadful unwanted MotoGP streak ends in Austria
1h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher tells Oscar Piastri which key error will cost him the F1 title
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
MotoGP Feature
Ducati disparity highlighted by Austrian MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Revealed: What Valentino Rossi said to Casey Stoner on Austrian MotoGP grid
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner