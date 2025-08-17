Austria: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Austrian: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 418 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 276 (-142) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 221 (-197) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 178 (-240) 5 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 144 (-274) 6 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 144 (-274) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 144 (-274) 8 ^2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 121 (-297) 9 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 114 (-304) 10 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 103 (-315) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 82 (-336) 12 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 73 (-345) 13 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-349) 14 ^2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 63 (-355) 15 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 55 (-363) 16 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 53 (-365) 17 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-366) 18 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 42 (-376) 19 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42 (-376) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-408) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 9 (-409) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-410) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 8 (-410) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-412) 25 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-412) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-417)

Marc Marquez's first Austrian MotoGP win extends his MotoGP title lead to 142 points, while rookie Fermin Aldeguer climbs to eighth place with a charge to second.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

