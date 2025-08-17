Austria: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Austrian race at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.
Austrian: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|418
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|276
|(-142)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|221
|(-197)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|178
|(-240)
|5
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|144
|(-274)
|6
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|144
|(-274)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|144
|(-274)
|8
|^2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|121
|(-297)
|9
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|114
|(-304)
|10
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|103
|(-315)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|82
|(-336)
|12
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|73
|(-345)
|13
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-349)
|14
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|63
|(-355)
|15
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|55
|(-363)
|16
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|53
|(-365)
|17
|˅3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-366)
|18
|^1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|42
|(-376)
|19
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|42
|(-376)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-408)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|9
|(-409)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-410)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|8
|(-410)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-412)
|25
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-412)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-417)
Marc Marquez's first Austrian MotoGP win extends his MotoGP title lead to 142 points, while rookie Fermin Aldeguer climbs to eighth place with a charge to second.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie