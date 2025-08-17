* Rookie

Marc Marquez holds off a brilliant charge from rookie Fermin Aldeguer to claim a long-awaited first Austrian MotoGP victory.

Marquez extended his dominant title lead with a sixth weekend double of Sprint and GP wins in a row.

Marquez had never won the Austrian Grand Prix during seven previous appearances. His only winless venues on the current calendar are now Portimao and Indonesia.

Pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi took the holeshot while Francesco Bagnaia avoided a repeat of yesterday’s startline woes by slotting into second.

Team-mate Marc Marquez attacked twice before getting the better of the Italian at Turn 3 on lap 2.

Marquez, at his strongest on used tyres, was soon sizing up Bezzecchi, as the pair edged away from third-place Bagnaia.

But a brief mid-race surprise saw Marquez back away, perhaps due to rising tyre temperature, handing Bezzecchi a 0.8s advantage.

Inevitably, Marquez closed in again and was ready to strike with 10 laps to go.

The GP25 rider initially seized the lead on the exit of Turn 3 but Bezzecchi raised a huge cheer by fighting back at Turn 6.

Marquez responded at Turn 1 of the following lap and this time kept the Italian at bay.

But the race wasn’t over.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who set a scorching pace during his recovery in the Sprint, had charged his way past Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia to move into third.

Lapping a massive half-second quicker than Marquez and Bezzecchi, Aldeguer quickly dismissed Bezzecchi with five laps to go.

Marquez was just one second ahead but responded to the danger and kept out of Aldeguer’s reach.

Bezzecchi was three-seconds from victory, but the same margin clear of Acosta in fourth.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini claimed fifth while Bagnaia, winner of the last three Austrian MotoGPs, saw his early challenge fade.

Sixth became seventh - behind top Honda rider Joan Mir - when he was ordered to drop a position by the FIM Stewards, then eighth when overtaken by Brad Binder.

Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez dropped out of the early fight for third when he served his long lap penalty from Brno and eventually finished tenth, behind Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse).

Bezzecchi’s team-mate and reigning champion Jorge Martin crashed out of 15th place halfway through the grand prix at Turn 7.

The Spaniard was slow to get up and sat with marshals after leaving the gravel trap before heading to the medical centre for checks. Aprilia report that Martin is ‘OK’.

Fabio di Giannantonio was the only other non-finisher, after suffering a massive engine failure.

Johann Zarco was the only rider not to use the soft rear tyre in the Sprint. All riders then picked medium rubber front and rear for the grand prix – except Alex Rins, who used the new hard front.

Absent from Brno, Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli were back on track at the Red Bull Ring.

However, after setting a token last-place qualifying time, Vinales withdrew due to the condition of his healing shoulder and will also miss next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and skipped his third event in a row.

Aleix Espargaro steps in at LCR for MotoGP’s debut at Balaton Park, which begins with free practice on Friday morning.