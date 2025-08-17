Marc Marquez explains Valentino Rossi snub pre-Austria MotoGP sprint

Marquez and Rossi crossed paths pre-sprint in Austria

Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez explains that he didn’t notice Valentino Rossi walking past him in pitlane prior to the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix sprint, in a moment that has set social media abuzz.

The rivalry between both riders has been well-documented, with neither continuing to see eye to eye after their fallout 10 years ago at the end of the 2015 season.

With this year marking 10 years since that controversial moment in MotoGP history, as well as 2025 set to be the year where Marc Marquez matches Valentino Rossi’s tally of seven premier class title, their relationship remains in the spotlight.

And prior to Saturday’s sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix, that was once again the case when both were captured on the live world feed walking past each other in pitlane without acknowledgement.

This stoked conversation on social media, but Marquez clarified that he didn’t actually notice Rossi as he was too focused on his sprint preparation.

“No, I didn’t see him, I swear,” Marquez is reported by GPOne as saying.

“I was focused on my own stuff and definitely looking at the ground thinking about the race.

“I saw him a few times when he was going around and he was on the grid, because with the yellow cap you can see him right away.

“Valentino’s presence is a pleasure for the fans and for MotoGP because he is committed to supporting his team’s colours.”

In a break from his car racing duties this season, nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi has joined his VR46 team for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rossi scaled back his car racing activities in 2025 in order to spend more time at MotoGP rounds, as well as at home following the birth of his second child.

Marquez won the sprint on Saturday in Austria to extend his championship lead to 123 points coming into Sunday’s grand prix.

The factory Ducati rider has never won the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
2025 Austrian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
26m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains Valentino Rossi snub pre-Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Angel Piqueras, Austria, Moto3, 2025
BTCC Race Report
Hill beats Rainford to race one Knockhill win
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Round 19 - Race Results
1h ago
Jake Hill - Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport

More News

MotoGP News
Michelin: ‘No anomalies detected’ after Francesco Bagnaia’s Sprint woes
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi back on top for Aprilia in Austrian MotoGP warm-up
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Jack Miller, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Shock names tipped to join F1 - but nobody suggests Sergio Perez
3h ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
Brad Binder