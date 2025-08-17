Marc Marquez explains Valentino Rossi snub pre-Austria MotoGP sprint

Marc Marquez explains that he didn’t notice Valentino Rossi walking past him in pitlane prior to the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix sprint, in a moment that has set social media abuzz.

The rivalry between both riders has been well-documented, with neither continuing to see eye to eye after their fallout 10 years ago at the end of the 2015 season.

With this year marking 10 years since that controversial moment in MotoGP history, as well as 2025 set to be the year where Marc Marquez matches Valentino Rossi’s tally of seven premier class title, their relationship remains in the spotlight.

And prior to Saturday’s sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix, that was once again the case when both were captured on the live world feed walking past each other in pitlane without acknowledgement.

This stoked conversation on social media, but Marquez clarified that he didn’t actually notice Rossi as he was too focused on his sprint preparation.

“No, I didn’t see him, I swear,” Marquez is reported by GPOne as saying.

“I was focused on my own stuff and definitely looking at the ground thinking about the race.

“I saw him a few times when he was going around and he was on the grid, because with the yellow cap you can see him right away.

“Valentino’s presence is a pleasure for the fans and for MotoGP because he is committed to supporting his team’s colours.”

In a break from his car racing duties this season, nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi has joined his VR46 team for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rossi scaled back his car racing activities in 2025 in order to spend more time at MotoGP rounds, as well as at home following the birth of his second child.

Marquez won the sprint on Saturday in Austria to extend his championship lead to 123 points coming into Sunday’s grand prix.

The factory Ducati rider has never won the Austrian Grand Prix.