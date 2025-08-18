Max Verstappen makes it clear what Red Bull must do to overthrow McLaren

Max Verstappen warns Red Bull is going through a rebuilding phase, but hopes it won’t face another long wait for a title..

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull needs to go through another phase of rebuilding before it can fight for championships in Formula 1 again.

Red Bull has suffered a drastic fall from grace in F1 this year, with even four-time world champion Max Verstappen describing the RB21 as both slow and tricky to drive.

After 14 rounds, the Milton Keynes squad has scored just 194 points, less than half of what it had accumulated by the same stage of the season last year when it led the constructors’ championship.

For Verstappen, the team’s dip in form is simply part of F1’s natural cycle of competitiveness.

When he moved up to Red Bull’s senior team in 2016, it was going through a relatively difficult patch after years of success with his predecessor, Sebastian Vettel.

It took another five years before Red Bull won a title again, and the process involved the team splitting with long-time partner Renault to forge a new works alliance with Honda.

Max Verstappen warns that Red Bull must rebuild

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

The Dutchman believes the energy drinks giant is now going through a similar transitional phase again, with Christian Horner being dismissed as team principal and the squad preparing to run its in-house engine programme from 2026.

"The team has gone from winning championships before I arrived, to when I arrived, a bit through a rebuilding phase, and then we really hit the peak again of winning championships," he told F1’s official website.

"Now I feel like [it's] slight rebuilding. We're still, of course, a very strong team, but I do think that to make a step up again, there's slight rebuilding or restructuring maybe, and understanding a little bit more what's going on, and that of course takes a little bit of time, but hopefully not too much time."

He added: "I think that's also a bit the mentality of the team [to fight back from a dip], it's always been like that, so I'm not too worried about that."

Max Verstappen addresses Red Bull exit rumour

Verstappen has been the star performer for Red Bull, winning four drivers’ championships on the trot between 2021 and 2024.

However, an internal civil war and the decline in form led to speculation over whether he could break his contract and move elsewhere, and it was only over the Hungarian GP that he committed to staying at Red Bull for another season.

The Budapest round also marked his 200th race with Red Bull, cementing his status as the team’s longest-serving driver by a wide margin.

When asked about the rumours that surrounded his future, Verstappen said: "Well, the thing is that there's always other people speaking a lot, while I'm not really talking, because first of all, I don't need to, I don't need to say anything.

"I think that's also better for everyone, instead of just waffling things around. It makes no sense anyway, it's a bit of a waste of time, but for me I'm very focused on '26 with the team, to look ahead and make sure that we nail the regulations, and that we are competitive from the start."

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Fred Vasseur takes another swipe at F1’s media for fuelling Ferrari turmoil
29m ago
Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
Finger pointed at likeliest MotoGP rider to beat Marc Marquez at Balaton Park
35m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes it clear what Red Bull must do to overthrow McLaren
44m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
RR News
Michael Dunlop unveils Honda tribute to Joey, set for Classic TT
1h ago
Michael Dunlop's bike for Joey Dunlop tribute lap
MotoGP News
Lap times prove Pedro Acosta gains but his KTM can't do what the Ducati does
1h ago
Acosta, Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Popular MotoGP circuit urged to prove "it's not a waste" to keep its funding
1h ago
Ai Ogura
RR News
How to watch Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
2h ago
Classic TT
F1 News
$71 million fee for ex-F1 grand prix to return, "it is very hard to get it back"
2h ago
2017 Malaysian GP
MotoGP News
"Big question mark” over Enea Bastianini answered in Austrian MotoGP
2h ago
Enea Bastianini
F1 News
Scepticism over Mercedes’ 2026 engine advantage: ‘Rivals won’t get caught out’
2h ago
Mercedes