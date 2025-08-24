McLaren on course to smash an epic F1 barrier, it's bad news for Red Bull

McLaren have enjoyed an incredible first half of the 2025 F1 season.

The Woking-based outfit have all but secured their second F1 constructors’ title in two years.

McLaren are 299 points ahead of Ferrari after 14 rounds.

McLaren have won 11 of the 14 races, finishing on the podium a remarkable 24 times.

On current form, McLaren could win the constructors’ title in Azerbaijan, which takes place in just over one month.

McLaren’s advantage is so great due to both drivers consistently scoring.

Oscar Piastri, who sits top of the championship standings, has finished every race in the points.

Lando Norris has just one DNF to his name, crashing out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Piastri and Norris have finished 1-2 seven times this year - and have done so at the last four consecutive races.

With McLaren showing outstanding reliability - and no sign of slowing down - they could hit 1000 points.

Could McLaren hit 1000 points?

It seems inevitable McLaren will break Red Bull’s record for most points in a season.

Red Bull scored 860 points in 2023 after winning 21 of the 22 races that year.

McLarens duel on track in Austria

If Red Bull had a stronger second driver alongside Max Verstappen in 2023, then that figure would have been considerably higher.

McLaren are currently on 559 points with 10 rounds to go.

If McLaren have a perfect end to 2025 - 1-2 finishes in both the final ten grands prix and three sprints - a score of 1034 is possible.

While it’s unlikely they will be able to finish the season with 1034 points, getting close to that remarkable figure is doable.

McLaren are already in the top 20 for most points scored in a season - and that’s just after 14 races.