Ian Hutchinson: “There is only one step I’m looking at next year”

Ian Hutchinson says he has his eyes on only “one step” at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Ian Hutchinson, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Ian Hutchinson, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Following the 2025 Isle of Man TT, Ian Hutchinson has set his sights on “only one step” for the 2026 edition.

Hutchinson raced this year’s TT in what was a return to the event after missing the 2024 edition following a stroke early in the year.

The 16-time winner at the Manx road race was able to show competitive pace in 2025 as he aimed to get back to the same kind of speed he was able to run in 2017 when he was last victorious at the TT.

Hutchinson’s return also came with the MLav Racing team, which was making its debut on the roads this year, something which added to the complications of Hutchinson’s comeback - a comeback which saw Hutchinson secure a best result of fifth in Superstock Race 1.

“So the dust has settled on the 2025 [Isle of Man] TT, after eight months of not riding since the Manx [Grand Prix] last year then six weeks of mayhem: two tests, a [Superstock]  race, the North West 200, then the TT,” Hutchinson wrote in a social media post.

“All this with a new team to roads and me coming back has been challenging.

“It’s hard to say I’m a little disappointed as from where I have been the results and pace are back to competitive, but with a little more experience in the team and bikes coming earlier it would of been a good TT.

“But from my heart I’m grateful to everyone that did have belief in me, and those who have helped me to get back again!

“There is only one step I’m looking at next year, vamos.”

