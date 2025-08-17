I quit Ferrari early, but it’s not over for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 future is being debated but a previous driver has quit Ferrari before the end of a season.

Arturo Merzario drove for multiple teams across nine seasons and 57 F1 grands prix.

But his Ferrari career was cut short amid disappointment from top boss Enzo Ferrari and a fallout with teammate Jacky Ickx. Merzario was involved in testing the notorious ‘snowplough’ car which never raced - although it helped to later develop championship winners.

"In 1973 I chose to leave the team,” Merzario told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“When I got Mauro Forghieri out of trouble, life had become very hard for me. So I made my decision before facing the last few races." Another Ferrari driver who has problems with his car is also being discussed as if he’ll quit F1 early.

His name is Lewis Hamilton and he endured a dreadful Hungarian Grand Prix which shone a spotlight on how long he’ll race on for.

But Merzario, a figure of Ferrari folklore, insists Hamilton must go on.

"It's not over,” he insisted. “He is just waiting for the right opportunity.

“He will only risk when necessary, not for an eighth position.

“Also because, if he ever wanted to leave, he would find another team. Hamilton has already shown what he is worth.

“It's not Charles Leclerc's situation: Charles still has to prove that he is a champion."

Ferrari folklore figure backs Lewis Hamilton

Arturo Merzario

Hamilton’s union with Ferrari joins the most successful driver with the most successful team in the sport’s history.

But results have not followed, although Merzario points out that off-track activity might have been the priority.

“In my opinion, Hamilton's arrival in Maranello was a commercial operation,” he claimed.

“90% of Ferrari insiders disagreed, at least as far as I know.

“And then, when a driver does not feel valued or an integral part of the group to achieve a goal, he loses motivation.

“Why go crazy to gain three tenths while still remaining on the third row?"

Hamilton’s now-notorious interview in Hungary - where he labelled himself ‘useless’ then refused to backtrack - caught Merzario’s attention.

"I think his outburst was ironic in some respects,” he said.

“Certainly his position was not what a seven-time world champion could imagine.

“Rather, it seems to me that Lewis is feeling 'demolished' by Ferrari."