Michael Dunlop sets record as he claims pole at Tandragee 100

Qualifying report from Friday at Tandragee 100

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop claimed pole position at the Tandragee 100 on Friday.

Dunlop went fastest and will start on pole in Saturday’s Open races at the Armagh circuit.

His average speed of 107.97mph at the 5.3-mile circuit was the quickest-ever qualifying lap.

Dunlop achieved the feat riding his MD Racing BMW Superbike bike.

But, in Supersport qualifying, Dunlop had a technical problem with his V2 Ducati and retired early. He later completed one lap.

Dunlop is returning to the Tandragee 100 for the first time in 12 years aiming to add to his 11 wins at the event.

This year, he has won three races at the North West 200 and four at the Isle of Man TT, where he extended his own record for the most victories to 33.

MJ Racing BMW rider Michael Sweeney was second-fastest behind Dunlop in Superbike qualifying.

Mike Browne, Conor Cummins, Shaun Anderson and Marcus Simpson completed the top six in qualifying.

This is the first Tandragee 100 event since 2022. It is the 61st running overall. Key track resurfacing was completed enabling this year’s event to run.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

