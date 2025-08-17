Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. 28 laps of the Red Bull Ring to come.
2025 Austrian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the 2025 Austrian MotoGP race from the Red Bull Ring.
The 13th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes place today at the Red Bull Ring, which hosts the 10th Austrian MotoGP since 2016.
Marc Marquez enters the race as the clear favourite for victory having won the last five grands prix in a row as well as yesterday's Sprint from fourth on the grid.
The Ducati Lenovo Team rider also carries a 123-point lead over Alex Marquez into today's race. Gresini Racing's Marquez will start second, but will have to serve a long lap penalty for his incident with Joan Mir in Brno in the opening laps of the race.
Francesco Bagnaia starts third on the grid and will be aiming for some kind of redemption after not finishing the Sprint due to problems with his rear tyre.
Pole position is taken by Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian claiming his first pole with Aprilia yesterday morning before finishing fourth.
Pedro Acosta completed the podium yesterday for KTM at the Austrian manufacturer's home race. The Spanish rider should be in the mix again today, and could stand to benefit from Alex Marquez's penalty.
One tyre change showing on timing now, as Alex Rins has opted for the hard-compound front tyre.
Everyone else sticking with medium-medium.
No Maverick Vinales today, he withdrew after qualifying yesterday because of continued problems with his shoulder that was dislocated in Germany.
Franco Morbidelli is also returning from injury this weekend after he missed Germany and Czechia through injuries he sustained in the Sachsenring Sprint. He will start eighth.
Still more than 10 minutes until the start, but for now everyone is on medium-compound front tyres and medium-compound rear tyres.
Conditions are noticeably cooler than yestrerday with 24C air temperature and 35C track temperature.
Pedro Acosta is clearly KTM's best hope of a podium in the Mattifhofen brand's home race.
The Spaniard was third yesterday from seventh on the grid and will start from there again today. It's unlikely Acosta will be able to challenge the likes of Marquez, but a podium is definitely a possibility if he can make early progress from that third row grid position.
Marco Bezzecchi scored his first pole position as an Aprilia rider in qualifying yesterday but bemoaned his lack of time to prepare his race setup on Friday which saw him unable to finish on the podium in the Sprint.
Starting first again today and with Alex Marquez's penalty, Bezzecchi could be in podium contention in the grand prix. A podium today would be his third in four races.
2025 in general has not been especially stellar for Francesco Bagnaia but the Austrian Sprint was a particularly low point yesterday.
The Italian started third, but span off the line, then complained of tyre issues after the race, which he retired from.
Michelin says it has conducted initial investigations and found no "anomalies" with Bagnaia's tyre.
Bagnaia starts third again today and is defending a three-race win streak in the Austrian Grand Prix, having gone unbeaten in Spielberg on Sundays since 2022.
Alex Marquez lost three points to his brother in yesterday's Sprint and is now 123 points behind the championship lead.
The Gresini rider starts second today but has a long lap penalty to serve in the opening laps of the race after his contact with Joan Mir that led to both of them crashing in the Czech Grand Prix before the summer.
He has made clear in recent races that his objective for this season is to secure second in the standings. Marquez enters this race 57 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia in third.
Victory in the Sprint yesterday puts Marc Marquez on the edge of a sixth consecutive MotoGP Sprint-Grand Prix double win.
He will start fourth today after his qualifying crash yesterday morning, but is the clear favourite for victory.
A win, of course, would be his first at the Red Bull Ring, a circuit where he has finished second three times.
Welcome to live coverage of the Austrian MotoGP. The race is set to get underway at the Red Bull Ring in around 30 minutes at 14:00 local time.