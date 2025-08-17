2025 Austrian MotoGP LIVE UPDATES

The 13th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes place today at the Red Bull Ring, which hosts the 10th Austrian MotoGP since 2016.

Marc Marquez enters the race as the clear favourite for victory having won the last five grands prix in a row as well as yesterday's Sprint from fourth on the grid.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider also carries a 123-point lead over Alex Marquez into today's race. Gresini Racing's Marquez will start second, but will have to serve a long lap penalty for his incident with Joan Mir in Brno in the opening laps of the race.

Francesco Bagnaia starts third on the grid and will be aiming for some kind of redemption after not finishing the Sprint due to problems with his rear tyre.

Pole position is taken by Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian claiming his first pole with Aprilia yesterday morning before finishing fourth.

Pedro Acosta completed the podium yesterday for KTM at the Austrian manufacturer's home race. The Spanish rider should be in the mix again today, and could stand to benefit from Alex Marquez's penalty.