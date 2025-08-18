George Russell holidays at the scene of Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen 'meeting'

George Russell curiously spent the summer break holidaying in Sardinia, the same island where Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff was reportedly meeting Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

The alleged meeting between Wolff and Verstappen took place on a yacht in the Mediterranean last month, shortly after Christian Horner’s departure as Red Bull team principal.

The alleged meeting sparked fresh rumours about the four-time world champion breaking his contract with Red Bull to join Mercedes next year and triggering a major silly-season driver shuffle.

At the time, Wolff acknowledged he and Verstappen were in Sardinia at the same time but stopped short of confirming they were holidaying together.

“What’s new is that people are doing photo collages with aeroplanes! We’ve never had that before,” Wolff said at that time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But if you spend your holidays close to each other, it doesn’t mean that you are going to work together in Formula 1.

“We have always gotten along well and, by chance, we like to spend our holidays at the same places.”

Sardinia the holiday of choice to land a Mercedes F1 contract?

Ultimately, Verstappen committed to Red Bull for the 2026 season after the three-weekend summer break, ending any short-term doubts about his future.

Now, less than a month later, Russell has visited the same island for his own mid-season vacation. Posting pictures with his partner Carmen Montero Mundt on Instagram, he wrote: “Missing racing, enjoying holidays.”

He returned to Monaco on Monday with another post: “Holidays over. Back on the grind.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

George Russell

If Mercedes had managed to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull, either Russell or rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli would have been on the chopping block for 2026.

Despite a strong season that includes a Canadian Grand Prix win, Russell has yet to be offered a contract for F1’s new era starting next year.

When speculation about Verstappen’s potential Mercedes switch was at its peak, Russell insisted his seat was safe, saying any changes would come on the other side of the garage.

Wolff has since indicated that both Russell and Antonelli are expected to remain with Mercedes in 2026, though it's unclear when a deal could be reached.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After claiming a podium last time out at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Russell insisted that his priority was a holiday - not rushing into signing a Mercedes contract.

“Honestly, I just want to have a rest, recharge, come back stronger," he said.

"There is no time pressure either way. It’ll happen when it happens. It’s ‘when’ not ‘if’.

“I am 27 now, I’ve been with the team for four years, next year would be my fifth.

"We want to build the relationship together but it’s got to be right.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t want to rush it, I’ve waited 12 months so I won’t rush it over two weeks.”