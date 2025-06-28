Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Norris and Leclerc will share the front row in Austria
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts from pole position for the first time this season as he looks to get his F1 title hopes back on track after his costly clash with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Canada. 

Charles Leclerc joins Norris on the front row for Ferrari, while Piastri will have Lewis Hamilton alongside him for the run up to Turn 1. 

Canadian Grand Prix victor George Russell starts fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is only seventh, while Gabriel Bortoleto goes from a season-high P8 as he looks to score his first F1 points for Sauber. 

The top 10 starters are rounded out by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

