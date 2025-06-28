Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
This is how the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Lando Norris starts from pole position for the first time this season as he looks to get his F1 title hopes back on track after his costly clash with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Canada.
Charles Leclerc joins Norris on the front row for Ferrari, while Piastri will have Lewis Hamilton alongside him for the run up to Turn 1.
Canadian Grand Prix victor George Russell starts fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is only seventh, while Gabriel Bortoleto goes from a season-high P8 as he looks to score his first F1 points for Sauber.
The top 10 starters are rounded out by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).