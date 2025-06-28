Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the grid will line up for the F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Lando Norris starts from pole position for the first time this season as he looks to get his F1 title hopes back on track after his costly clash with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Canada.

Charles Leclerc joins Norris on the front row for Ferrari, while Piastri will have Lewis Hamilton alongside him for the run up to Turn 1.

Canadian Grand Prix victor George Russell starts fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is only seventh, while Gabriel Bortoleto goes from a season-high P8 as he looks to score his first F1 points for Sauber.

The top 10 starters are rounded out by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).