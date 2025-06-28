Oscar Piastri left frustrated after Pierre Gasly spin ruins chance of Austria F1 pole

“Always a shame when you don’t even get the chance but we can still have a good race from there.”

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri was left to rue a spin from Pierre Gasly in the dying moments of qualifying for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, which meant he couldn’t complete his final lap.

Piastri is set to start Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring from third on the grid after he didn’t get to complete his final lap.

The Australian was behind Charles Leclerc after the final runs and several tenths behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

A spin for Gasly at the final corner meant the yellow flags hampered Piastri’s final lap.

Ultimately, the gap was 0.5s between the two McLaren drivers, with Leclerc sandwiched in between.

“It was the fact I didn’t get to start it that was the problem,” Piastri explained.

“I had Gasly spin at the last corner so I didn’t even open my second lap. Lando has been very quick all weekend so it would have been a tough challenge but I think we easily had enough pace in the car this weekend to be on the front row.

Piastri “not planning on finishing third”

Piastri currently sits 22 points ahead of Norris in the F1 drivers’ standings going into Sunday’s race.

While the Australian extended his championship lead after the last race in Montreal, it was mainly due to Norris’ mistakes rather than Piastri having a pace advantage.

McLaren have recently introduced a revised front suspension, which Norris is using.

Piastri has opted not to use it as he feels it’s simply “different” rather than quicker.

Norris’ pace advantage will be worrying for Piastri, who will have to get ahead of Leclerc on the opening lap.

Looking ahead to the race, Piastri explained: “Yeah definitely. I think our pace this weekend has been very strong.

“The Ferrari pace looked good as well which was a bit of a surprise. I think we’ve still got some opportunities tomorrow.

“I am not planning on finishing third that’s for sure.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

