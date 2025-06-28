2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris storms to pole position at the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.672s
|1m04.410s
|1m03.971s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m05.197s
|1m04.734s
|1m04.492s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m04.066s
|1m04.556s
|1m04.554s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m05.115s
|1m04.734s
|1m04.619s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.189s
|1m04.896s
|1m04.763s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m05.017s
|1m05.041s
|1m04.926s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.106s
|1m04.836s
|1m04.929s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.123s
|1m04.846s
|1m05.132s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m05.178s
|1m05.052s
|1m04.276s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.054s
|1m04.846s
|1m05.649s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.197s
|1m05.128s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.143s
|1m05.205s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m05.063s
|1m05.226s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m05.278s
|1m05.288s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.218s
|1m05.312s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m05.329s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m05.364s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m05.369s
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m05.582s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m05.606s
Norris with perfect response to Canada low
Norris took a dominant pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Leclerc impressed to split the McLaren duo but ended up a whopping 0.521s adrift of Norris, who landed the biggest pole margin of the 2025 F1 season.
Lewis Hamilton grabbed fourth on what is looking to be a better weekend for Ferrari.
George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who impressively secured sixth on the grid for Racing Bulls.
Max Verstappen had to abort his final lap of Q3 after a spin for Pierre Gasly at the final corner brought out yellow flags, leaving the Red Bull driver a frustrated seventh.
Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto claimed eighth after reaching Q3 for the first time during his rookie F1 season.
Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 for Mercedes and Alpine respectively.
Fernando Alonso was 11th for Aston Martin, ahead of Alex Albon as for only the second time this season a Williams driver failed to progress to Q3.
Racing Bulls’ Isack Hajdar took 13th, with Franco Colapinto 14th and Oliver Bearman 15th for Alpine and Haas.
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll dropped out in the first part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 16th, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas.
Yuki Tsunoda suffered his third Q1 elimination of the season despite only being two tenths slower than Verstappen.
The Japanese driver will line up from a lowly 18th on the grid, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who labelled his Williams as “undriveable” as he ended up a disappointed 19th - marking his third consecutive failure to advance from Q1.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg faces a tough job to keep up his recent impressive points-scoring exploits after qualifying slowest of all in 20th.