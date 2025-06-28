Lando Norris storms to pole position at the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m04.672s 1m04.410s 1m03.971s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m05.197s 1m04.734s 1m04.492s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m04.066s 1m04.556s 1m04.554s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m05.115s 1m04.734s 1m04.619s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.189s 1m04.896s 1m04.763s 6 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m05.017s 1m05.041s 1m04.926s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.106s 1m04.836s 1m04.929s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.123s 1m04.846s 1m05.132s 9 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m05.178s 1m05.052s 1m04.276s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.054s 1m04.846s 1m05.649s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.197s 1m05.128s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.143s 1m05.205s 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m05.063s 1m05.226s 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m05.278s 1m05.288s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.218s 1m05.312s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m05.329s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m05.364s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m05.369s 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m05.582s 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m05.606s

Norris with perfect response to Canada low

Norris took a dominant pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Leclerc impressed to split the McLaren duo but ended up a whopping 0.521s adrift of Norris, who landed the biggest pole margin of the 2025 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton grabbed fourth on what is looking to be a better weekend for Ferrari.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who impressively secured sixth on the grid for Racing Bulls.

Max Verstappen had to abort his final lap of Q3 after a spin for Pierre Gasly at the final corner brought out yellow flags, leaving the Red Bull driver a frustrated seventh.

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto claimed eighth after reaching Q3 for the first time during his rookie F1 season.

Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 for Mercedes and Alpine respectively.

Fernando Alonso was 11th for Aston Martin, ahead of Alex Albon as for only the second time this season a Williams driver failed to progress to Q3.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hajdar took 13th, with Franco Colapinto 14th and Oliver Bearman 15th for Alpine and Haas.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll dropped out in the first part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 16th, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

Yuki Tsunoda suffered his third Q1 elimination of the season despite only being two tenths slower than Verstappen.

The Japanese driver will line up from a lowly 18th on the grid, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who labelled his Williams as “undriveable” as he ended up a disappointed 19th - marking his third consecutive failure to advance from Q1.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg faces a tough job to keep up his recent impressive points-scoring exploits after qualifying slowest of all in 20th.