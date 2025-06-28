2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris storms to pole position at the 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m04.672s1m04.410s1m03.971s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m05.197s1m04.734s1m04.492s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m04.066s1m04.556s1m04.554s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m05.115s1m04.734s1m04.619s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.189s1m04.896s1m04.763s
6Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m05.017s1m05.041s1m04.926s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.106s1m04.836s1m04.929s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.123s1m04.846s1m05.132s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m05.178s1m05.052s1m04.276s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.054s1m04.846s1m05.649s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.197s1m05.128s 
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.143s1m05.205s 
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m05.063s1m05.226s 
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m05.278s1m05.288s 
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.218s1m05.312s 
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m05.329s  
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m05.364s  
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m05.369s  
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m05.582s  
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m05.606s  

Norris with perfect response to Canada low

Norris took a dominant pole position from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri

Leclerc impressed to split the McLaren duo but ended up a whopping 0.521s adrift of Norris, who landed the biggest pole margin of the 2025 F1 season. 

Lewis Hamilton grabbed fourth on what is looking to be a better weekend for Ferrari. 

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who impressively secured sixth on the grid for Racing Bulls. 

Max Verstappen had to abort his final lap of Q3 after a spin for Pierre Gasly at the final corner brought out yellow flags, leaving the Red Bull driver a frustrated seventh. 

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto claimed eighth after reaching Q3 for the first time during his rookie F1 season. 

Kimi Antonelli and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 for Mercedes and Alpine respectively. 

Fernando Alonso was 11th for Aston Martin, ahead of Alex Albon as for only the second time this season a Williams driver failed to progress to Q3.

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hajdar took 13th, with Franco Colapinto 14th and Oliver Bearman 15th for Alpine and Haas.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll dropped out in the first part of qualifying with a time only good enough for 16th, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Haas.

Yuki Tsunoda suffered his third Q1 elimination of the season despite only being two tenths slower than Verstappen.

The Japanese driver will line up from a lowly 18th on the grid, ahead of Carlos Sainz, who labelled his Williams as “undriveable” as he ended up a disappointed 19th - marking his third consecutive failure to advance from Q1.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg faces a tough job to keep up his recent impressive points-scoring exploits after qualifying slowest of all in 20th.  

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

