McLaren urged to ‘loan out’ promising young teen for 2026 F1 seat

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has urged McLaren to secure a temporary F1 seat for rising star Alex Dunne.

Alex Dunne, McLaren
Alex Dunne, McLaren
© XPB Images

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes McLaren should “loan out” its promising junior driver Alex Dunne to secure him a place on the 2026 Formula 1 grid.

Chandhok made the suggestion after Dunne delivered an eye-catching performance on his FP1 debut at the Austrian Grand Prix, driving Lando Norris’s MCL39 at the start of the weekend.

The 19-year-old set a best time of 1m05.766s around the Red Bull Ring, finishing less than a tenth of a second shy of teammate Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren.

Dunne currently leads the Formula 2 standings in his rookie season, having claimed feature race victories in Bahrain and Imola and added a sprint race podium in Barcelona.

"If I was McLaren now, I'd be trying to do a deal with Cadillac or someone like that to farm him out," said Chandhok.

"Based on everything he's shown – he's leading the F2 championship, they've seen potential in testing, and we’re now seeing it publicly.

"You want to find him a seat somewhere to build up some racing experience. I'd be trying to get him a deal somewhere else for a period of time.
"Farm him out, have him on some sort of tether that they can pull him back in, in the way Mercedes did with George Russell in the past."

Dunne joined McLaren’s young driver development programme just over 12 months ago and completed two private tests with the British F1 team in recent months - at Zandvoort and Austin - prior to his FP1 run in Austria.

Reflecting on the session, the Irishman said: “It was not a bad lap. It wasn’t on new soft tyres either, so there are a lot of positives to take.

“Of course, if I got in the car again I would get quicker and quicker. I put the lap together pretty well and applied what I’d learned in the session.

“The team helped me massively to prepare for this, so that made it a lot easier.

“Regardless of the performance and pace at the end, I’m just more pleased it was a clean session. There were no mishaps, I didn’t get in anyone’s way.

“All the stuff we needed to test at the beginning went smoothly and to plan. From that side, I was very happy.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
54m ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc in Dutch MotoGP warm-up, all eyes on tyre choice
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
Aprilia hit back at Jorge Martin’s manager and vow to fight in court
Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur to miss Austrian GP for personal reasons
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur will not be in Austria on Sunday
MotoGP News
1h ago
“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours
Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
PICTURES: Yamaha MotoGP riders on track in special ‘Haga R7’ livery
Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Can Fabio Quartararo win Dutch MotoGP from pole? “We are not ready yet”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Norris and Leclerc will share the front row in Austria
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir