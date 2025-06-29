Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to 'block out the noise' amid Fred Vasseur speculation

“We continue to pull together and block out and protect each other, block out all the noise.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has stressed the importance of ‘blocking out the noise’ amid the scrutiny around Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, several Italian media outlets reported that Vasseur is under serious pressure to keep his job.

Ferrari are already over 200 points behind McLaren in the 2025 F1 constructors’ standings after 10 races.

The Scuderia haven’t won a race so far in F1 2025, with the pre-season hype surrounding Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello quickly dissipating.

The next few races are crucial for Ferrari as they start to introduce a number of key upgrades to the SF-25.

A new floor has been introduced for this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring.

Charles Leclerc credited the new upgrades for his front row starting position for the race on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Hamilton was positive about Ferrari’s progress.

When asked if the positive result is welcome in light of the Vasseur speculation, he replied: “Yeah I think ultimately we continue to pull together and block out and protect each other, block out all the noise. Just keep our heads down. It’s an incredible team.

“We’re just working. I am working with Fred. We’re working to put all the piece of the puzzle in the right place but step by step. It can’t be done in one go. We’ve just got to keep working.

“I am really, really happy with the progress we are making.”

Ferrari “world class” in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for how Ferrari were operationally in qualifying.

The seven-time world champion has been frustrated by a lack of clarity over team radio or miscommunication throughout the season.

“No, it’s a fantastic result. The team has worked really hard to bring us a new floor this weekend,” Hamilton explained.

“I mean considering yesterday that we were a lot further off. I think we were six to nine tenths off. For us to be much closer and to be on the second row, I think that’s really fantastic. For Charles, he’s on the front row. I think ultimately my last lap wasn’t perfect.

“I think if I had finished [the lap] it would have been second. There’s lots of positives to take from that session. I think. I think it was the best day, operationally, and I would say particularly through qualifying, how the team operated.

“Just timings, the information we’re getting in terms of traffic, positioning on the track, I think was really the best. It was proper world class, so that’s what we’ve been working towards.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

