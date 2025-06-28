Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying

Charles Leclerc credited Ferrari’s upgrade package for his return to the front row of the grid for Sunday’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Leclerc is set to start Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring from second on the grid.

While Leclerc didn’t improve on his final lap, it was enough to secure just his second front row start to the year.

Ferrari’s main weakness this year has been qualifying, with Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton often starting races behind the two McLarens, Max Verstappen and George Russell.

Ferrari will bring a number of important upgrades over the next few races as they look to save their season.

They introduced a revised floor for Austria, which was run on both cars.

Leclerc feels the new upgrades helped him secure second on the grid.

“The upgrades definitely helped us today. How much? It’s difficult to know,” Leclerc explained.

“Especially when you see how fine the margins are apart from Lando. It definitely helped us to get the front row today. So on that, we should be proud of the work we’ve done.

“Apart from that, I think we did a great job. We worked very well this weekend and I am looking forward to tomorrow because most of the time our race car is better than our qualifying car.”

Leclerc aims to make McLaren’s “life as tough as possible”

Leclerc’s deficit to Lando Norris was over 0.5s, with the McLaren driver delivering a perfect lap.

However, with Ferrari often showing better pace on a Sunday throughout the year, Leclerc hopes he can challenge Norris for the victory.

Leclerc hasn't stood on the top of the podium since his victory at the United States Grand Prix in 2024.

So far this season, his best finish was second, finishing behind Norris in Monte Carlo.

“We will see. I don’t have the answers for now,” Leclerc explained. “The gap is very big today but tomorrow with tyre management, I think that we have a strong car. Whether it will be as good as the McLaren? I don’t know but I will do absolutely do everything I can to make the McLarens life as tough as possible.”