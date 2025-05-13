Peter Hickman “not bitter”, addresses "the haters" after Michael Dunlop drama

Peter Hickman insists that he’s not “bitter” after the controversy involving Michael Dunlop at the North West 200.

Dunlop ran on at the Mather’s chicane in Saturday’s Superbike race, while Hickman stopped.

But Dunlop’s initial 10-second time penalty was withdrawn, meaning he won the race, much to the fury of Hickman and Davey Todd.

Hickman has since reacted to the contentious decision on social media.

He teased: “Anything controversial happen at the North West 200 this week?

“Not bitter, just disappointed.

“Thanks for the hoards of support I’ve received from the majority of teams and riders for speaking out, for the haters thanks for the fire you give me for TT.”

Hickman had suggested post-race on Saturday that he might never return to the North West 200, hinting the rules favoured Dunlop.

However, Dunlop had shrugged the incident off by insisting he did not stop due to safety reasons.

Before the storm had even calmed, Dunlop was unveiling a new sponsor - the former backer of Hickman and Todd.

FHO Racing featured on Dunlop’s bikes alongside sponsors Hawk Racing and Rokit at the North West 200, and will continue throughout all major road races this year.

Hickman and Todd were due to turn out for FHO Racing in 2025, after linking up at the Macau Grand Prix in late-2024.

But the riders abruptly split from the team who later withdrew from the British Superbike Championship.

Hickman and Todd set up their own 8TEN Racing team, who they represented at the North West 200.

They will lock horns with Dunlop again at the Isle of Man TT which begins on May 26.