Michael Dunlop welcomes Peter Hickman’s and Davey Todd’s ex-backer as a sponsor

Michael Dunlop will be sponsored by FHO Racing at the major road racing events this year.

FHO Racing entered 2025 with Peter Hickman and Davey Todd as a star-studded line-up for the British Superbike Championship and Isle of Man TT until an abrupt split.

Hickman and Todd set up 8TEN Racing together, and competed in controversial circumstances against Dunlop at the weekend’s North West 200.

Dunlop’s BMW Motorrad already featured FHO sponsorship, alongside his others backers.

Rokit and Hawk Racing also feature on the bike of the Isle of Man TT record-setter.

“The two ponies back at the stable,” Dunlop commented after the North West 200 alongside pictures of his machinery.

“Massive thanks to all our sponsors for making this happen.

“Great to see my new sponsors Rokit and FHO getting their first superbike and NW200 wins, to the sponsors who have stood by MD Racing year after year and believed in me —your support has meant everything.

“Getting back on that top step and hearing the cheers from the home crowds… it was something special.”

Faye Ho commented: “I am very happy to be part of Michael Dunlop MD Racing for the roads this year.”

The road racing season has already caused major commotion after a Race Direction decision on Saturday at the North West 200.

Dunlop did not stop at the stop box at Mather’s, and an initial 10-second penalty was quickly rescinded.

That meant, after a period of confusion, Dunlop was confirmed as the winner - to the annoyance of Hickman and Todd.

Hickman has since claimed he might never race at the North West 200 again due to their application of the rules.

Dunlop insisted he did not stop for safety reasons.

The road racers will compete again later this month at the Isle of Man TT, a year on from Dunlop setting the record for the most-ever wins.

This year he is aiming for victory No. 30 around the Mountain Course.