Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says his mistake on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint was a result of one of his ride height devices not disengaging.

The Spaniard is making his second start since returning from a lengthy injury spell this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, where he took his maiden grand prix victory in 2021.

A disappointing qualifying left Jorge Martin in 14th, but he was already up to the points after the first corner when he plummeted down the order again running through the Turn 2 chicane.

He fought back to 10th, however, and narrowly missed passing LCR’s Johann Zarco for the final point.

Martin says a ride height device not disengaging forced him to cut the Turn 2 chicane on the opening lap, though he branded his Saturday “a great day” for the feelings he had on the Aprilia.

“I enjoyed it,” he began.

“I’m a bit disappointed about the first lap, because I was already in seventh position with Fermin [Aldeguer] - I think - and then I didn’t disengage one of the devices.

“So, I had to go straight at the second corner.

“After that I was in P16 and I had to recover positions. I gave my 100%.

“And finally I think I started to feel a bit the front, started to feel a bit the rear.

“So, for me it was a really positive race. Even my last lap was a 1m30.0s.

“I caught Zarco on the last lap, I almost tried a move for that point. But it was took risky.

“I overtook Pecco [Bagnaia] - he had problems - but also Fabio [Quartararo], [Luca] Marini.

“So, for sure we are getting close to the top. This is the important thing and I’m not focussing on the results, I’m more focused on my feelings, and today was a great day.”

Martin wasn’t the only Aprilia rider to lose a possible points haul in Saturday’s sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was on for a solid result from ninth on the grid when he was forced to retire on lap 10 of 14 due to his rear ride height device getting stuck.

The most high-profile case of this happening in 2025 came back at the British Grand Prix, when Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was forced to stop on track while in a commanding lead.

"We had a problem with the rear height device," Fernandez said.

"When I was in fifth place I felt something was wrong and from this moment on, I didn’t feel good because the devise didn’t work.

"Then, I still tried to push to finish the race, but it didn’t work out. I think we did a decent sprint and I will definitely take the positives for tomorrow. My start was one of the best ever, so there are many good points to take away from today into tomorrow."