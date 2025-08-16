Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint

Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez had their sprints compromised by ride height device issues

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says his mistake on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint was a result of one of his ride height devices not disengaging.

The Spaniard is making his second start since returning from a lengthy injury spell this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, where he took his maiden grand prix victory in 2021.

A disappointing qualifying left Jorge Martin in 14th, but he was already up to the points after the first corner when he plummeted down the order again running through the Turn 2 chicane.

He fought back to 10th, however, and narrowly missed passing LCR’s Johann Zarco for the final point.

Martin says a ride height device not disengaging forced him to cut the Turn 2 chicane on the opening lap, though he branded his Saturday “a great day” for the feelings he had on the Aprilia.

“I enjoyed it,” he began.

“I’m a bit disappointed about the first lap, because I was already in seventh position with Fermin [Aldeguer] - I think - and then I didn’t disengage one of the devices.

“So, I had to go straight at the second corner.

“After that I was in P16 and I had to recover positions. I gave my 100%.

“And finally I think I started to feel a bit the front, started to feel a bit the rear.

“So, for me it was a really positive race. Even my last lap was a 1m30.0s.

“I caught Zarco on the last lap, I almost tried a move for that point. But it was took risky.

“I overtook Pecco [Bagnaia] - he had problems - but also Fabio [Quartararo], [Luca] Marini.

“So, for sure we are getting close to the top. This is the important thing and I’m not focussing on the results, I’m more focused on my feelings, and today was a great day.”

Martin wasn’t the only Aprilia rider to lose a possible points haul in Saturday’s sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was on for a solid result from ninth on the grid when he was forced to retire on lap 10 of 14 due to his rear ride height device getting stuck.

The most high-profile case of this happening in 2025 came back at the British Grand Prix, when Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was forced to stop on track while in a commanding lead.

"We had a problem with the rear height device," Fernandez said. 

"When I was in fifth place I felt something was wrong and from this moment on, I didn’t feel good because the devise didn’t work. 

"Then, I still tried to push to finish the race, but it didn’t work out. I think we did a decent sprint and I will definitely take the positives for tomorrow. My start was one of the best ever, so there are many good points to take away from today into tomorrow."

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
BTCC News
Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford
1h ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
“One mistake” costs Alex Marquez potential Austrian MotoGP Sprint win
1h ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals cause of nightmare Austria MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Finger pointed at F1 overachiever of the year - but experts are divided
2h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi chases Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta's Sprint podium: “We need to enjoy, don’t think too much”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint