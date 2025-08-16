Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez had their sprints compromised by ride height device issues
Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says his mistake on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint was a result of one of his ride height devices not disengaging.
The Spaniard is making his second start since returning from a lengthy injury spell this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, where he took his maiden grand prix victory in 2021.
A disappointing qualifying left Jorge Martin in 14th, but he was already up to the points after the first corner when he plummeted down the order again running through the Turn 2 chicane.
He fought back to 10th, however, and narrowly missed passing LCR’s Johann Zarco for the final point.
Martin says a ride height device not disengaging forced him to cut the Turn 2 chicane on the opening lap, though he branded his Saturday “a great day” for the feelings he had on the Aprilia.
“I enjoyed it,” he began.
“I’m a bit disappointed about the first lap, because I was already in seventh position with Fermin [Aldeguer] - I think - and then I didn’t disengage one of the devices.
“So, I had to go straight at the second corner.
“After that I was in P16 and I had to recover positions. I gave my 100%.
“And finally I think I started to feel a bit the front, started to feel a bit the rear.
“So, for me it was a really positive race. Even my last lap was a 1m30.0s.
“I caught Zarco on the last lap, I almost tried a move for that point. But it was took risky.
“I overtook Pecco [Bagnaia] - he had problems - but also Fabio [Quartararo], [Luca] Marini.
“So, for sure we are getting close to the top. This is the important thing and I’m not focussing on the results, I’m more focused on my feelings, and today was a great day.”
Martin wasn’t the only Aprilia rider to lose a possible points haul in Saturday’s sprint at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez was on for a solid result from ninth on the grid when he was forced to retire on lap 10 of 14 due to his rear ride height device getting stuck.
The most high-profile case of this happening in 2025 came back at the British Grand Prix, when Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was forced to stop on track while in a commanding lead.
"We had a problem with the rear height device," Fernandez said.
"When I was in fifth place I felt something was wrong and from this moment on, I didn’t feel good because the devise didn’t work.
"Then, I still tried to push to finish the race, but it didn’t work out. I think we did a decent sprint and I will definitely take the positives for tomorrow. My start was one of the best ever, so there are many good points to take away from today into tomorrow."