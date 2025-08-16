Yamaha “very close” to V4 MotoGP decision: “We are fully committed to it”

Paolo Pavesio says Yamaha is “fully committed” to its MotoGP V4 project.

Paolo Pavesio, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Paolo Pavesio, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha is “fully committed” to its MotoGP V4 project and is “very close” to making a decision about racing the new engine, according to Paolo Pavesio.

Yamaha, which has raced inline-four engines since the first year of the four-stroke regulations in MotoGP in 2002, began developing its first MotoGP V4 engine in 2024.

The engine has been tested by its factory test riders, Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso, during 2025, and Yamaha’s race riders could also test it at the post-race test at Misano in September.

There is also the possibility of the engine being used in a wildcard later this year by the aforementioned Fernandez, who has wildcarded twice this year: in Aragon, and at the Czech Grand Prix.

No confirmation has yet been made by Yamaha about which engine design it will race with in 2026, but Paolo Pavesio says the company is “close” to making that decision.

“We are getting very close [to a decision],” Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio told the MotoGP international TV feed during practice on Friday at the Red Bull Ring.

“As we said, we need to take all the time we have because it’s a very big challenge, of course, and as I always was saying the M1’s performance is anyway improving, even if we are not where we want to be yet.

“This making the job of the V4 to be at least as good as the M1 when we restart a bit more difficult. It’s a hard development project but we are fully committed to it.”

Pavesio added: “We are coming close, also because [...] the decision has to be made, if we want to be ready, as we hope to be ready, for next season.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Yamaha “very close” to V4 MotoGP decision: “We are fully committed to it”
4h ago
Paolo Pavesio, 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
7h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance
7h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
BTCC News
Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford
7h ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
“One mistake” costs Alex Marquez potential Austrian MotoGP Sprint win
7h ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
7h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals cause of nightmare Austria MotoGP sprint
7h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”
7h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Finger pointed at F1 overachiever of the year - but experts are divided
7h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium
8h ago
Marco Bezzecchi chases Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.