Austrian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.
|Austrian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|393
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|270
|(-123)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|213
|(-180)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|162
|(-231)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|144
|(-249)
|6
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|139
|(-254)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-262)
|8
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|110
|(-283)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|102
|(-291)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|101
|(-292)
|11
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|73
|(-320)
|12
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-324)
|13
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|66
|(-327)
|14
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-341)
|15
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|52
|(-341)
|16
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|52
|(-341)
|17
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|51
|(-342)
|18
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|42
|(-351)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|32
|(-361)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-383)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|9
|(-384)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-385)
|23
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|8
|(-385)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-387)
|25
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-387)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-392)
Title leader Marc Marquez takes his first-ever race win at the Red Bull Ring and 11th victory in a row during the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.
Alex Marquez increases his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia with second place, while the Italian retired with rear grip issues.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
In this article
Read More
Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter
Latest News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
1h ago