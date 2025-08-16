Austrian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 393 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 270 (-123) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 213 (-180) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 162 (-231) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 144 (-249) 6 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 139 (-254) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 131 (-262) 8 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 110 (-283) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 102 (-291) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 101 (-292) 11 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 73 (-320) 12 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-324) 13 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 66 (-327) 14 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-341) 15 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 52 (-341) 16 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 52 (-341) 17 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 51 (-342) 18 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42 (-351) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 32 (-361) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-383) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 9 (-384) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-385) 23 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 8 (-385) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-387) 25 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-387) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-392)

Title leader Marc Marquez takes his first-ever race win at the Red Bull Ring and 11th victory in a row during the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Marquez increases his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia with second place, while the Italian retired with rear grip issues.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

