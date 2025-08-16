Austrian Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Austrian Sprint race at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)393 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)270(-123)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)213(-180)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)162(-231)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)144(-249)
6=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)139(-254)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-262)
8=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)110(-283)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)102(-291)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*101(-292)
11^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)73(-320)
12˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-324)
13=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)66(-327)
14=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-341)
15=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)52(-341)
16^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)52(-341)
17˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*51(-342)
18=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)42(-351)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)32(-361)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-383)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)9(-384)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-385)
23=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)8(-385)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-387)
25=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-387)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-392)

Title leader Marc Marquez takes his first-ever race win at the Red Bull Ring and 11th victory in a row during the Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

Alex Marquez increases his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia with second place, while the Italian retired with rear grip issues.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

