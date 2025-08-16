Marc Marquez makes surprise admission about Austria MotoGP sprint win

Marc Marquez won his 12th sprint of the year in Austria

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez admits he was unlikely to beat Alex Marquez in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint had the latter not made a mistake late on.

The factory Ducati rider brushed off a crash in qualifying earlier on Saturday that left him fourth on the grid to win his sixth successive sprint and his 12th of the season.

Marc Marquez ultimately cruised to a 1.180s advantage at the chequered flag ahead of Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

Alex Marquez led from second on the grid for the first nine laps, before a mistake exiting Turn 2 allowed Marc Marquez to draw alongside him and overtake into Turn 3 on lap 10.

Though maintaining his sprint domination of the 2025 season, Marc Marquez admits he’s not sure he could have won at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday without his younger brother’s error.

“Today, the mistake in the qualy penalised us a bit,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“Starting in that fourth position, I knew the first lap was important.

“When I saw that I was second, I just tried to attack Alex immediately. But he was riding fast.

“So, I was not faster than him, or I was not fast enough to overtake him. So, I decided to follow him.

“In one moment the front started to move a bit because the way to have the slipstream makes everything more difficult.

“Then I slowed down a bit, then I came back in those last laps.

“He did that small mistake on Turn 2b, and without that mistake I don’t know if it was possible to overtake him.

“But it was enough to win and I’m happy to share one more time first and second with Alex.”

Marc Marquez has now extended his lead in the standings over Alex Marquez to 123 points.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s grand prix, the elder Marquez brother is still wary of the threat posed by his Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia - who retired from the sprint with an issue - and polesitter Marco Bezzecchi on the factory Aprilia.

“Of course, I’d prefer to have a dry race,” he added.

“Even if we have a dry race, I expect Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco to be super strong because in the race pace they were super-fast.

“I don’t know what happened in the sprint, but they were super-fast during the practice.

“Alex has the long lap penalty [for a collision with Joan Mir at Brno], so this will penalise him a lot.

“We wait for a dry race. If it’s wet, try to understand the feeling and finish the race.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
BTCC News
Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford
1h ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
“One mistake” costs Alex Marquez potential Austrian MotoGP Sprint win
1h ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals cause of nightmare Austria MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Finger pointed at F1 overachiever of the year - but experts are divided
2h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi chases Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta's Sprint podium: “We need to enjoy, don’t think too much”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint