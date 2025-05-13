Seeded Manx rider “in a lot of pain”, out of the Isle of Man TT

Ryan Cringle has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 Isle of Man TT due to injury.

The Manxman confirmed: “Unfortunately due to a training accident on Friday I have fractured my spinous processes T3, 4 and 5 which means I will not be able to start this year's TT.

“I am currently in a lot of pain and, of course, very disappointed to find myself in this position just two weeks before the start of the event.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Chris Dowd Racing and Parker Transport Racing who gave me the opportunity to ride their bikes at this year’s TT.

“I would also like to thank everyone who helped me trackside at the British Supermoto second round in Teeside where I had my accident.”

Cringle highsided his 450 KTM at the event to sustain his back injury.

He was voted as the Isle of Man TT’s best newcomer in 2023.

Cringle had been seeded as No20 in the Supersport category this year.

But Cringle has no choice but to become the latest rider to pull out due to injury.

Craig Neve and Gary McCoy are also out after crashes at the North West 200.