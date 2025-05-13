Seeded Manx rider “in a lot of pain”, out of the Isle of Man TT

"Very disappointed to find myself in this position" two weeks before Isle of Man TT

Ryan Cringle
Ryan Cringle

Ryan Cringle has been forced to withdraw from the 2025 Isle of Man TT due to injury.

The Manxman confirmed: “Unfortunately due to a training accident on Friday I have fractured my spinous processes T3, 4 and 5 which means I will not be able to start this year's TT.

“I am currently in a lot of pain and, of course, very disappointed to find myself in this position just two weeks before the start of the event.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Chris Dowd Racing and Parker Transport Racing who gave me the opportunity to ride their bikes at this year’s TT.

“I would also like to thank everyone who helped me trackside at the British Supermoto second round in Teeside where I had my accident.”

Cringle highsided his 450 KTM at the event to sustain his back injury.

He was voted as the Isle of Man TT’s best newcomer in 2023.

Cringle had been seeded as No20 in the Supersport category this year.

But Cringle has no choice but to become the latest rider to pull out due to injury.

Craig Neve and Gary McCoy are also out after crashes at the North West 200.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

FE News
13m ago
Tokyo E-Prix: Everything you need to know about Formula E’s second visit to Japan
Race start
F1 News
38m ago
F1 commentator Martin Brundle receives honour from British Royal Family
Martin Brundle
F1 News
52m ago
Damon Hill warns Fred Vasseur will “feel the heat” if Ferrari struggles continue
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto test claim sparks new doubts about Alpine’s 2025 plans
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari engineer points at technical reasoning for Lewis Hamilton's struggles
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins: “I need to write a book” after wild French MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Alpine told Oliver Oakes replacement "can't purely be an engineer"
Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes, Alpine
F1 Feature
3h ago
Ranking Cadillac’s best five driver options for 2026
Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
The options for Jorge Martin to interrupt the 2026 MotoGP rider market
Jorge Martin
F1 News
5h ago
Lando Norris has “got into his own head” and is “stepping backwards” in F1 title race
Lando Norris