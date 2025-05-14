Jamie Coward breaks silence after worrying crash at North West 200

Jamie Coward has spoken out after he was hurt in a crash at the North West 200.

The veteran road racer fell in Saturday’s Supertwins race at Quarry Bend.

Coward was hospitalised but has provided his first statement: “Thanks for all the messages, here’s a little update for you all.”

KTS Racing wrote: Thanks for all your messages and support after Jamie Coward’s accident.

“Jamie is currently recovering in Coleraine hospital, he is pretty battered and bruised, we will update you later when we know more.

“We would like to thank all the medical staff and Marshalls at the North West 200 for their swift response and all the help we received.

“And lastly a huge thanks to all our sponsors.”

Coward, whose father also raced at the TT, honed his skills with classic machinery, and competed at the Classic TT.

He has competed with privateer teams Penz13.com and Prez Racing before KTS Racing.

Six years ago, Coward claimed a first TT podium in the lightweight race when he was only 1.2s behind Michael Dunlop.

He has been in the top 10 of every race that he's finished since 2022.