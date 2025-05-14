Jamie Coward breaks silence after worrying crash at North West 200

Craig Neve also provides an update after he was air-lifted to hospital

Jamie Coward
Jamie Coward

Jamie Coward has spoken out after he was hurt in a crash at the North West 200.

The veteran road racer fell in Saturday’s Supertwins race at Quarry Bend.

Coward was hospitalised but has provided his first statement: “Thanks for all the messages, here’s a little update for you all.”

KTS Racing wrote: Thanks for all your messages and support after Jamie Coward’s accident.

“Jamie is currently recovering in Coleraine hospital, he is pretty battered and bruised, we will update you later when we know more.

“We would like to thank all the medical staff and Marshalls at the North West 200 for their swift response and all the help we received.

“And lastly a huge thanks to all our sponsors.”

Coward, whose father also raced at the TT, honed his skills with classic machinery, and competed at the Classic TT.

He has competed with privateer teams Penz13.com and Prez Racing before KTS Racing.

Six years ago, Coward claimed a first TT podium in the lightweight race when he was only 1.2s behind Michael Dunlop.

He has been in the top 10 of every race that he's finished since 2022.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
3m ago
Positive update issued on North West 200 crash rider put into medically induced coma
Craig Neve, Bathams Racing 2025
F1 News
17m ago
Adrian Newey points to key area where Aston Martin must improve
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey
WSBK News
30m ago
Yamaha respond as Toprak Razgatlioglu deadline expires
Toprak Razgatlioglu
RR News
40m ago
Jamie Coward breaks silence after worrying crash at North West 200
Jamie Coward
F1 News
45m ago
Key individual pinpointed for “regenerating” McLaren after years of turmoil
Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, McLaren

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Lap time graph shows “Johann Zarco was super fast” even if “we made same decision”
Takaaki Nakagami
F1 News
1h ago
“Overprotected” Lewis Hamilton not used to “being exposed” at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
F1 insider sets record straight about Max Verstappen culture impact on a new team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri feted for “at school, pencils out, sharpening them” trait
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
BSB News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE - Lee Jackson's verdict on first BSB outing with DAO Racing
Lee Jackson, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.