Lengthy list of injuries for North West 200 rider “still in critical care”

Gary McCoy's wife provides an update on his condition after North West 200 crash

North West 200
North West 200

Gary McCoy’s lengthy list of injuries have been revealed after his worrying crash at the North West 200.

He remains in critical care about being transported to hospital by road last Wednesday.

McCoy was involved in an accident during Supersport qualifying, when he says he was struck from behind at Mill Road.

An update written by McCoy’s wife confirmed: “It has been a few days now since the NW200 incident and things are somewhat settled.

“Gary is still in the critical care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital where he is being cared for brilliantly by the team there.

“His list of injuries are a bit more extensive than I think any of us had initially thought with the list seeming to grow with every scan.

  • 11 broken ribs
  • 2 Fractures in his pelvis
  • Punctured right lung
  • Broken collar bone
  • Fractured right wrist
  • Broken left thumb awaiting surgery
  • Small bleed in the brain

“I wanted to say on behalf of Gary and myself that we are so grateful for all of the kind messages, well wishes/support shown by everyone.

“He has a long way to go in terms of recovery but if there is one thing I have always said about my husband is that he is the most stubborn person I know and he's proving that each day.”

Northern Ireland rider McCoy was planning on entering the Isle of Man TT, later this month, for the first time.

But his injuries have scuppered that opportunity.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Questions raised over Lewis Hamilton’s “freedom” at Ferrari: ‘Is he told to drive and shut up?’
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
13m ago
Lengthy list of injuries for North West 200 rider “still in critical care”
North West 200
BSB News
25m ago
Christian Iddon “starting to understand” Kawasaki BSB bike despite crashes
Christian Iddon, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
NASCAR News
16h ago
Christopher Bell was “just trying to get to the end” in NASCAR Kansas race
Christopher Bell
MotoGP News
16h ago
Enea Bastianini's "crazy race" - four long laps, crashes, bike swap, penalty
Enea Bastianini, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
17h ago
In Italy, they point to Jorge Martin’s preferred new MotoGP team
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
18h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
18h ago
BMW identify two riders as possible Toprak Razgatlioglu replacements
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
18h ago
Guenther Steiner names the two F1 drivers he’d sign as Cadillac boss
Guenther Steiner
MotoGP News
19h ago
Fabio Quartararo "didn't expect" crash | Yamaha: “Our hearts go out to Fabio”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP