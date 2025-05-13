Lengthy list of injuries for North West 200 rider “still in critical care”

Gary McCoy’s lengthy list of injuries have been revealed after his worrying crash at the North West 200.

He remains in critical care about being transported to hospital by road last Wednesday.

McCoy was involved in an accident during Supersport qualifying, when he says he was struck from behind at Mill Road.

An update written by McCoy’s wife confirmed: “It has been a few days now since the NW200 incident and things are somewhat settled.

“Gary is still in the critical care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital where he is being cared for brilliantly by the team there.

“His list of injuries are a bit more extensive than I think any of us had initially thought with the list seeming to grow with every scan.

11 broken ribs

2 Fractures in his pelvis

Punctured right lung

Broken collar bone

Fractured right wrist

Broken left thumb awaiting surgery

Small bleed in the brain

“I wanted to say on behalf of Gary and myself that we are so grateful for all of the kind messages, well wishes/support shown by everyone.

“He has a long way to go in terms of recovery but if there is one thing I have always said about my husband is that he is the most stubborn person I know and he's proving that each day.”

Northern Ireland rider McCoy was planning on entering the Isle of Man TT, later this month, for the first time.

But his injuries have scuppered that opportunity.