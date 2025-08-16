Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium

Fourth place in the Austrian MotoGP Sprint came after a surprise pole position for Marco Bezzecchi, who “made a revolution” on Saturday.

Friday had been a disaster for Aprilia Racing, with both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin out of the top-10 and having to go through Q1.

Bezzecchi, though, was in the top-three in FP2, was able to get through Q1 in first place, and then took a maiden Aprilia pole position in Q2.

The race saw Bezzecchi slip backwards and finish fourth, but the Italian explained that this was to be expected.

“It was a very positive day, because seeing yesterday [Friday] afternoon we completely made a revolution, let’s say,” Marco Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com after the Sprint in Austria.

“What I missed, I think, is yesterday afternoon, because we had some issues and we couldn’t really work how we wanted to work.

“We used this morning’s FP2 to set something, but we had also to stop a bit earlier for Q1 so I didn’t get to finish all of the jobs that I wanted to try.

“I expected exactly the same names as are on the podium, plus Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], to be faster than me in terms of pace.

“Pecco had a problem, but I’m sure that he could be with me or maybe also in front.

“At the end, I brought home the maximum that I could today and we have to work tonight to make another step.”

Stoner help “a pleasure”

Bezzecchi spoke after taking pole in Q2 about how he had been helped by Valentino Rossi on Friday night.

The Italian revealed after the Sprint that there had also been a talk with Casey Stoner that Bezzecchi described as “a pleasure”.

“I want to say that also Casey [Stoner] came to my box and I completely didn’t expect,” Bezzecchi said.

“It was such a pleasure to meet him and to see him so interested that I really want to say thanks to him as well – I said it to him 20,000 times but I want to take this occasion to say it one more.

“With Vale [Valentino Rossi], I have a different relationship, we are more close, we know each other a bit better and he worked in a different way – he stayed with me for more than one hour or two, in the box together with all my team. When Vale comes it’s always good.

“For sure, as a mentor, on the mental side he’s always amazing because he knows always what to say in these kind of situations like yesterday that was difficult.

“But, also technically, he’s a legend, so it was a big luck to have him, but also Casey.”