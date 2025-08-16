Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”

Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the Austrian MotoGP weekend as well as next weekend’s Hungarian round.

The Tech3 KTM rider underwent surgery following a shoulder injury at Sachsenring last month, which had already ruled him out of the Czech MotoGP.

The summer break then offered valuable recovery time, with Vinales returning to his RC16 for Friday practice in Austria.

However, the Spaniard was far from fully fit, managing only six laps in the afternoon session, then posting a token last-place qualifying effort on Saturday morning before missing the Sprint race.

Any hopes of returning for Sunday’s grand prix ended when Vinales indicated he will not attempt to ride a MotoGP bike again until Catalunya on September 5th.

Maverick Vinales "won't be at 100% until next year"

"It was important to be on the bike this weekend to understand where I stand,” said Vinales, who suffered a dislocation and fracture to his left shoulder during a wet qualifying at the German Grand Prix on July 12.

“Coming back just one month after that injury is already a miracle, because you normally need two to three months to be ok, and we probably won't be at our 100% until next year, but I could be on the bike this weekend, so it's already amazing.

“However, we need a bit more time to be at the maximum. It is going to be a long process, we will try to train well, to recover the muscle, and hopefully we can be back and fast soon.

“We will discuss things through with the team, but it is clear that there is no point for me to be in Hungary if I can't be at 100%. It is probably smartest to be at home and continue recovering."

Tech3 Team Manager Nicolas Goyon added: "Maverick needed to understand his physical condition after his surgery.

"He tested his shoulder as he rode all FP1 on Friday, and partially yesterday afternoon, as the pain was quite big. It was still painful this morning, so there was no point to carry on this weekend."

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again tipped to step in for Vinales during MotoGP’s debut at Balaton Park next weekend.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini finished seventh in the Red Bull Ring Sprint.