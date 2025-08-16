Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”

Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the Austrian MotoGP weekend and next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the remainder of the Austrian MotoGP weekend as well as next weekend’s Hungarian round.

The Tech3 KTM rider underwent surgery following a shoulder injury at Sachsenring last month, which had already ruled him out of the Czech MotoGP

The summer break then offered valuable recovery time, with Vinales returning to his RC16 for Friday practice in Austria.

However, the Spaniard was far from fully fit, managing only six laps in the afternoon session, then posting a token last-place qualifying effort on Saturday morning before missing the Sprint race.

Any hopes of returning for Sunday’s grand prix ended when Vinales indicated he will not attempt to ride a MotoGP bike again until Catalunya on September 5th.

Maverick Vinales "won't be at 100% until next year"

"It was important to be on the bike this weekend to understand where I stand,” said Vinales, who suffered a dislocation and fracture to his left shoulder during a wet qualifying at the German Grand Prix on July 12.

“Coming back just one month after that injury is already a miracle, because you normally need two to three months to be ok, and we probably won't be at our 100% until next year, but I could be on the bike this weekend, so it's already amazing.

“However, we need a bit more time to be at the maximum. It is going to be a long process, we will try to train well, to recover the muscle, and hopefully we can be back and fast soon.

“We will discuss things through with the team, but it is clear that there is no point for me to be in Hungary if I can't be at 100%. It is probably smartest to be at home and continue recovering."

Tech3 Team Manager Nicolas Goyon added: "Maverick needed to understand his physical condition after his surgery. 

"He tested his shoulder as he rode all FP1 on Friday, and partially yesterday afternoon, as the pain was quite big. It was still painful this morning, so there was no point to carry on this weekend."

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro is again tipped to step in for Vinales during MotoGP’s debut at Balaton Park next weekend.

Team-mate Enea Bastianini finished seventh in the Red Bull Ring Sprint.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Ducati rider makes “my best start in MotoGP” to reverse Austria qualifying “pity”
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Valentino Rossi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Super fast” MotoGP rookie lost Sprint podium chance
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint
BTCC News
Maiden BTCC pole 'something I've dreamed of' - Rainford
1h ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
“One mistake” costs Alex Marquez potential Austrian MotoGP Sprint win
1h ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ride height devices thwart Aprilia stars in Austria MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia reveals cause of nightmare Austria MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales out of Austria and Hungary, “won’t be 100% until next year”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 Feature
Finger pointed at F1 overachiever of the year - but experts are divided
2h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi pinpoints “what I missed” for Austrian MotoGP Sprint podium
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi chases Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta's Sprint podium: “We need to enjoy, don’t think too much”
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint