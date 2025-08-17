Jarno Trulli looks to “those who talk to” Lewis Hamilton for answers

The secret for what has gone wrong for Lewis Hamilton can only be explained by those who know him personally.

That is the verdict from former F1 veteran Jarno Trulli who has watched Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles from Italy.

The famous Italian team have not seen the best of Lewis Hamilton since he joined from Mercedes at the beginning of this year.

Several theories have been bounced around for why the seven-time drivers’ champion is rarely able to even threaten the podium this season.

"Could it be the age? The car? Something missing in the team? Or maybe he has simply reached the limit,” Trulli said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's so strange, it's as if he struggles to emerge. In qualifying he disappoints, in the race little better, but without ever shining. This is not like Hamilton.

"The truth is that only he knows what is going through his mind.”

'It doesn't seem Lewis Hamilton can give anything to Ferrari'

Trulli, Vettel, Hamilton in 2007

Hamilton gave a bleak interview at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix after qualifying insisting that Ferrari should replace him.

His downtrodden body language has raised worries that he could even quit F1 early.

Martin Brundle is among those to question if he can hack much more of battling to no avail.

Trulli has even questioned if Ferrari are benefitting from his presence.

"Right now it doesn't seem to me that Hamilton can give anything to Ferrari,” he said.

“But there are no certainties about the future. Only those who talk to Lewis can understand what is happening to him."

Trulli drove in Formula 1 for 15 years and 252 grands prix, crossing paths with the young and brilliant Hamilton.

But now Hamilton, aged 40, is looking a far cry from his peak.

An eight drivers’ championship has never looked so unlikely since he cruelly missed out at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Next year, at least, the F1 2026 regulations offer hope of a fresh chapter.