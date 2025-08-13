Unexpected tip that Max Verstappen may join Lewis Hamilton in F1 mediocrity

Max Verstappen has been tipped to join Lewis Hamilton by struggling with F1’s next era of cars.

Hamilton has not been at his best with the current generation of ground-effect cars and, since the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has been knocked off the top spot in F1.

Max Verstappen dominated for four years until Red Bull’s competitiveness waned badly in the second half of last season.

Unexpectedly, he has been predicted to also struggle when the F1 2026 regulations begin next year.

Racing driver Davide Valsecchi from Italy insisted that the adaptability of youth might evade both of F1’s top stars.

“I would have bet on a young man right away,” Valsecchi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Because I wouldn't rule out that next year, with new rules and new cars, maybe even a phenomenon like Verstappen might not seem so special anymore.

"Life teaches us this. When you are young you adapt to everything, as an adult it is not so simple.

“Think of Valentino Rossi. When he switched from Honda to Yamaha it took him a second. When he went to Ducati, at 32, not really."

Ferrari told to stick by Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, aged 40, is the second oldest driver in F1 behind Fernando Alonso.

He still harbours genuine hope of a record-breaking eighth drivers’ title although that seems further away than ever due to his ongoing struggles in the Ferrari.

Despite his age and his vanishing performance, Hamilton should be retained by Ferrari, Valsecchi insists.

"I would never have the courage. He has won seven world championships,” he said about Hamilton.

“I don't think that in Ferrari today there is anyone who comes close.

“They took him and now it is right that he stays.”

Doubts arose about Hamilton’s long-term F1 stay after he told Ferrari to replace him at the Hungarian Grand Prix after a poor qualifying session.

Martin Brundle later questioned whether Hamilton could endure two more seasons of battling uphill with scant reward.

But he will hope to return renewed after the summer break for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Attention will soon turn to developing the Ferrari for the F1 2026 regulations when the slate is wiped clean.