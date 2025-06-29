Marco Bezzecchi defends Aprilia amid Jorge Martin exit rumours: “I feel fantastic with them”

Marco Bezzecchi says he “feels fantastic” with Aprilia amid continuing debate over Jorge Martin’s MotoGP future.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marco Bezzecchi says he doesn’t “care about anything” happening outside the track regarding Jorge Martin’s rumoured pending departure from Aprilia.

Jorge Martin, who is reportedly set for a private test for the Noale marque in the coming weeks before making his return to racing following the injuries he sustained in his crash at the Qatar Grand Prix in April, continues to be a the centre of speculation over Aprilia’s 2026 rider line-up.

Previously, Martin had made clear his intention to leave Aprilia at the end of 2025, and in Assen his manager, Albert Valera, said that Martin is “free of contract” for 2026.

For Bezzecchi, Martin’s almost total absence from the races so far this year, caused by a string of injuries stretching back to the first preseason test in Malaysia, has made him the focus of Aprilia Racing’s attention during the opening half of the season, in which the Italian has now been able to add a Sprint podium in Assen to his British Grand Prix win.

It’s also a situation that Bezzecchi says he doesn’t “care about”, preferring to focus on himself and his own feeling with the bike, the team, and the factory.

“Honestly, I really don’t care about anything apart from the feeling that I had with my bike and with my team and with all the factory in Noale,” Marco Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com after finishing third in the Dutch MotoGP Sprint.

“Regarding myself, I feel fantastic with them, I can’t thank them enough for the job that they do for me.

“To pay them back I just try to give my life every time I jump on the bike.”

Bezzecchi’s third place in the Assen Sprint made him the first non-Ducati rider to finish on a Saturday podium in the 2025 MotoGP season, and lifted him ahead of French Grand Prix winner Johann Zarco to sixth in the riders’ standings.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

