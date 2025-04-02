OMG Racing woes have knock-on effect for WTF Isle of Man TT team

James Hillier, WTF Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
James Hillier, WTF Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
© Gold and Goose

WTF Racing, who is owned by OMG Racing, has announced that it will not compete at this year’s Isle of Man TT “due to significant commercial circumstances” beyond its control.

On Tuesday, British Superbike Championship-winning squad OMG Racing made the shock announcement that it would be pulling out of the 2025 BSB campaign with immediate effect due to unforeseen commercial reasons.

The squad won the title last year with Kyle Ryde in BSB and has netted Yamaha two championships in the series during their partnership.

Last year, OMG Racing rebranded itself as WTF Racing to compete on the roads with James Hillier.

Hillier campaigned Honda machinery in the big bike classes for the team, scoring a best of fourth in the Senior TT.

For 2025, the team had added Dominic Herbertson to its line-up, with the popular Englishman looking to build on his Supertwin podium from last year when he competed as a privateer.

But these plans have now been shelved, according to a team announcement in the wake of the OMG Racing news.

“WTF Racing has today announced the immediate cessation of all road racing activities due to significant commercial circumstances beyond the team’s control,” it said on a brief statement on Tuesday.

“Thanks to their success in 2024, the team were set for a strong showing at this year’s North West 200 & Isle of Man TT thanks to the pairing of TT-winner James Hillier & Dominic Herbertson, who podiumed last year as a privateer.

“More to follow.”

The WTF Racing team also took part in this year’s Dakar Rally with Hillier, becoming the first outfit ever to compete at both the famous rally raid and the TT.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man TT said of the news: "The WTF Racing team will be missed by the TT Paddock this year, and we had been looking forward to seeing their expanded line-up for 2025. 

"Our focus now is on working with and supporting both James and Dom to ensure we see them on the grid this year."

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

