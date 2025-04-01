David Madsen-Mygdal announces he’s recovering from a health scare

Isle of Man TT stalwart David Madsen-Mygdal explains details of health issue

Isle of Man TT veteran David Madsen-Mygdal has shared details about his recovery from a health scare.

A statement confirmed: “We would like to let everyone know that Dave suffered a major ischaemic stroke 7 weeks ago. 

“He didn't want it to be made public until now. He's feeling much better and has made a remarkable recovery so far.”

Madsen-Mygdal added: “It has been fairly hard to come to terms with the fact that I had a stroke.

“I thought I was fairly fit. Obviously I wasn’t.

“I was only skiing a fortnight before I had the stroke. I was doing what I shouldn’t have been doing - drinking, not eating enough, dehydrated, not drinking water, smoking.

“Everybody knows I smoke a lot, but I haven’t had a fag for the last seven weeks!

“Hopefully I will get fit now.”

Madsen-Mygal, aged 69, intended to race at the 2025 North West 200, the Isle of Man TT and the Manx Grand Prix.

But his licence has been revoked by the ACU after his health scare.

Madsen-Mygal has been racing on the Mountain Course for over 40 years, starting with the 1981 Manx Grand Prix.

He has finished 130 TT races.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

