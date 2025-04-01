Michael Dunlop spotted testing a BMW for 24-hour race
Michael Dunlop set for endurance racing outing
Michael Dunlop has tested his BMW before entering a famous 24-hour race.
The Isle of Man TT legend announced a surprising endurance racing programme for this year, in addition to his road racing commitments.
Dunlop has signed up with Team LRP Poland to ride a BMW M 1000 RR.
Michael Dunlop and Team LRP Poland are underway with testing ⏱️#FIMEWC | @m_dunlop3 pic.twitter.com/IRXIa1309i— FIM EWC (@FIM_EWC) April 1, 2025
The team will compete in the FIM World Endurance Championship, which begins on April 17-20 with the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Dunlop is involved in the Superbike category.
He has two days of testing at Le Mans on April 1-2.
His teammates are Enzo Boulom, Danny Webb and Marek Szkopek.
Dunlop had raised eyebrows by testing a BMW M 1000 RR at Ireland’s Kirkistown circuit last week.
It remains to be seen whether he works with the manufacturer for the Isle of Man TT.
Dunlop, who smashed the all-time win record last year and wants to add a 30th victory this year, has won on a BMW at the TT before but has more recently used a Honda Fireblade.
He rode a Ducati at the Daytona 200 earlier this year.
Before returning to the TT, Dunlop’s next challenge will be to tackle the Le Mans 24 Hours.