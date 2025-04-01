Michael Dunlop spotted testing a BMW for 24-hour race

Michael Dunlop set for endurance racing outing

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop has tested his BMW before entering a famous 24-hour race.

The Isle of Man TT legend announced a surprising endurance racing programme for this year, in addition to his road racing commitments.

Dunlop has signed up with Team LRP Poland to ride a BMW M 1000 RR.

The team will compete in the FIM World Endurance Championship, which begins on April 17-20 with the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Dunlop is involved in the Superbike category.

He has two days of testing at Le Mans on April 1-2.

His teammates are Enzo Boulom, Danny Webb and Marek Szkopek.

Dunlop had raised eyebrows by testing a BMW M 1000 RR at Ireland’s Kirkistown circuit last week.

It remains to be seen whether he works with the manufacturer for the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop, who smashed the all-time win record last year and wants to add a 30th victory this year, has won on a BMW at the TT before but has more recently used a Honda Fireblade.

He rode a Ducati at the Daytona 200 earlier this year.

Before returning to the TT, Dunlop’s next challenge will be to tackle the Le Mans 24 Hours.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

