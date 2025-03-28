Michael Dunlop causes a stir in testing with his intriguing choice of machinery

Michael Dunlop spotted testing new machinery ahead of 2025 Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop may be poised for a significant change for the 2025 road racing season.

The Isle of Man TT record-breaker looks set for a big shift in his machinery.

Dunlop tested a BMW M1000RR at the Kirkistown circuit in Ireland this week, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

It appears to be a major insight into Dunlop’s plans for the TT and other big road racing events.

Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd on same machinery?

Should Dunlop utilise a BMW at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, he will be jumping onto the same machinery as two key rivals.

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have already confirmed their plans to race BMWs.

Hickman, the 14-time TT race winner, and Todd, who won last year’s Senior TT, have set up their own team together backed by BMW.

What other bikes will Michael Dunlop use in 2025?

Dunlop has also tested a Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport this year. He raced this bike for the first time at the Daytona 200 recently.

Dunlop raced a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade over the past two seasons at the TT.

Michael Dunlop’s BMW history

Dunlop’s plan to race with a BMW in the Endurance World Championship this year was already known. Next month, he will race in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

But, Dunlop does have history with BMW.

In 2014, he won the Senior TT on a Hawk Racing BMW. It was the German manufacturer’s first win at the TT in 75 years.

In 2016, Dunlop broke the sub-17 second lap barrier for the first time on a BMW S1000RR. He won the Superbike TT and Senior TT.

He won the 2018 Superbike TT on a BMW, and won the Open and ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike races at Armoy in 2021 on a BMW.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

