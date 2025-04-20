John McGuinness, aged 53: “They’re not trying to stick me through a hedge”

John McGuinness has explained his changing philosophy at the Isle of Man TT.

Only Joey Dunlop (26) and Michael Dunlop (29) have won more races around the TT than the legendary McGuinness.

He will return this year, aged 53, but competing for victories is no longer the sole goal.

It has been a decade since McGuinness’ last victory at the TT, in the 2015 Senior TT.

“I get a different buzz now which is super weird, because people probably can’t understand it,” McGuinness told Belfast Newsletter.

“If I get passed I get passed, but I get passed with respect.

“They’re not trying to stick me through a hedge.

“I actually really enjoy being in the hotseat watching what they’re doing because I’ve been in that situation before; not learning anything because there’s nothing for me to pick up off them, they’ve just stepped it up a gear.

“But to follow Hicky for three or four miles, or Todd or Dunlop for three or four miles, it’s quite a nice place to be.

“When the flag comes out and you’re fifth, sixth or whatever – fifth in the Senior (in 2024) – a lot of riders would take that.

“My lap times are still the same, they’ve flattened out a little bit but these big bikes take some holding onto and people don’t understand that.”

McGuinness does indeed remain very competitive. Last year he was fifth in the Senior TT, sixth in the Superbike race, and seventh in the Superstock race.

McGuinness is the first rider to lap the Mountain Course at more than 130mph.

He has started 108 TT races and earned 47 podium finishes.

McGuinness is synonymous with Honda, having won together for the first time in 1999.

He also rode for Norton, and signed to race for Kawasaki, but is now back with Honda.

McGuinness said about his 2025 plan: “It’s the big bike and stocker for me, four races (at the TT) which is enough, same at the North West.

“We’ll do the Oulton Park BSB because you need to get that for your licence, plus you need to sharpen your pencil a little bit.

“I’ve got this opportunity, I love it, I enjoy it, I ride trick bikes and there’s tons of cool stuff that goes on, so there’s always something that keeps your attention.

"The same pressure is not there, but you’ve got to concentrate, do the testing, and keep your eye on the ball.”