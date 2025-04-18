Michael Dunlop points at reason Isle of Man TT “harder for somebody like me”

Michael Dunlop claims that winning big road races, including the Isle of Man TT, is “getting harder”.

Dunlop smashed the all-time win record at the TT last year, eclipsing his uncle Joey’s tally of 26 which had stood since 2000.

He has amassed 29 and will be back at the TT this year to add to his legendary status - but has warned that the challenge is getting more difficult because other riders are blending road racing with short circuit racing.

“I don’t know, the job is getting harder obviously because a lot of people riding short circuits are riding the roads now,” Dunlop was quoted by Belfast Newsletter.

“It’s a lot harder for somebody like me because when you’re riding a bike day in, day out, it’s easy.

“But when you’re somebody who only rides maybe North West, TT and the odd bit here and there, you’re relying on a lot of raw talent to be quick straightaway.

“Those boys are quick because they’re doing domestic championships and fast at that. So yeah, I knuckled down."

Michael Dunlop 'always been the underdog'

Despite his record-breaking around the Mountain Course, Dunlop insists he cannot be tagged as a favourite.

“A couple of years ago people said I didn't have Superbike race wins in me anymore so I knuckled down again," he said.

“I’ve always been the underdog, always have been, but I’ve known in my ability.

“There’s a fine line of being cocky and confident and it’s nice having a little bit of both, because you become a cocky confident person and that’s something that I’ve always known, that I’ve the ability to ride motorbikes.”

Dunlop set his fastest Isle of Man TT lap last year on the Hawk Racing Honda, clocking 135.970mph.

He began his 2025 with a ride at the Daytona 200 in Florida, United States, where he finished ninth.

Dunlop will find his old rivals at the TT again this year.

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, who won races last year, will be back. Legends like John McGuinness will battle on.

But Dunlop knows he must keep an eye on a newer generation whose short circuit experience could give them an edge.