Carlos Sainz: Ferrari ‘cancelling the noise’ with Frederic Vasseur’s new F1 deal

“It’s always been the case like that over there. I am happy for Fred because I am sure he will keep doing a good job.”

Carlos Sainz believes Frederic Vasseur’s new F1 contract will help “cancel the noise” surrounding Ferrari.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing first half of the 2025 F1 season, leading to speculation around Vasseur’s future.

The Frenchman, who joined the team in 2023, was in the firing line, as it was widely reported ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that Vasseur could be replaced.

Ferrari are without a race victory in F1 2025, but sit second in the drivers’ championship.

Importantly, Vasseur has the backing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who have publicly defended their team boss.

Vasseur’s multi-year deal gives Ferrari stability heading into the new regulations.

Sainz, who drove under Vasseur at Ferrari between 2023 and 2024, reacted to the news ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I didn’t even know that he did a renewal or anything. From the outside, it just looks like they want to cancel the noise,” Sainz told media, including Crash.net.

“In Ferrari, there’s so much noise and you almost need to announce you’re extending or staying for people not to create a rumour.

Ferrari’s difficult 2025 campaign

Ferrari are the only constructors in the top four of the championship standings without a race victory in 2025.

Leclerc got close in Monaco, finishing second behind Lando Norris.

The SF-25 started the year as the fourth-fastest team, with Williams not too far behind.

Recent upgrades in Austria and the Belgian Grand Prix have seen the Ferrari challenger take a step forward.

Last time out, Leclerc picked up his fifth podium finish of the year.

Hamilton recovered from the pit lane to finish seventh at Spa-Francorchamps.

