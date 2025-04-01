Kyle Ryde’s OMG Racing team withdraws from 2025 BSB championship

Reigning British Superbike champions OMG Racing have abruptly withdrawn from the 2025 season.

Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde

Reigning British Superbike Champions OMG Racing has withdrawn from the 2025 season due to unforeseen commercial reasons.

The news comes as a major blow, just days before pre-season testing kicks off in Navarra, Spain, and with the opening round at Oulton Park on May 3-5.

"Unfortunately this is not an April Fools," read a statement from OMG Racing's Alan Gardner.

"OMG Racing are deeply saddened to announce that due to significant commercial circumstances beyond our control, the reigning Champions will no longer be competing in the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship."

Gardner added: "Alongside MSVR, we are actively pursuing alternative routes for 2024 Riders’ Champion Kyle Ryde, 2022 Riders’ Champion Bradley Ray, and Joe Talbot."

BSB promoter MSVR and Yamaha Motor UK also issued statements in response.

MSVR described the news as “shocking and saddening”, while reassuring fans that efforts are being made to find alternative seats for Ryde, Ray and Talbot.

"As the promoter, we are both shocked and saddened by this news. Naturally, this is devastating for the team and staff with such close proximity to the start of the season,"  read the MSVR statement.

“However, in terms of the riders, MSVR is actively pursuing alternative routes for their participation this season.

"The Bennetts British Superbike Championship recognise OMG Racing’s achievements since first entering the series in 2018, celebrating title victories in 2022 and 2024."

Yamaha, whose partnership with OMG yielded two BSB titles, also expressed appreciation for the team’s contributions.

"OMG Racing have today confirmed they will withdraw from the championship, effective immediately, for unforeseen commercial reasons," said Yamaha Motor UK.

"Yamaha Motor UK would like to thank Alan Gardner and the OMG team for their hard work and efforts representing Yamaha to a high standard, not only over the 2024 season, but in the two seasons prior to that. 

"In their time with Yamaha in BSB, OMG Racing have achieved vast levels of success, including taking Yamaha to championship victory in both 2022 with Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde in 2024."

Yamaha confirmed that they are "in conversation with MSVR about the options and position in regard to the 2025 season.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

