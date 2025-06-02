Jorge Martin: “Before the summer, I will do a MotoGP test”
Jorge Martin targets MotoGP return test "before the summer" despite unresolved contract situation with Aprilia.
Jorge Martin offered no further comment regarding his Aprilia future at the manufacturer’s All Stars event at Misano this weekend, but did give a clearer timeline for his return to MotoGP machinery.
The reigning world champion, sidelined since his latest injuries at the Qatar Grand Prix, remains in a contractual stalemate with Aprilia concerning a performance-related 'exit clause' for the 2026 season.
"We have [each] said what we have to say; the situation will resolve itself somehow," Martin told Sky Italia.
The Spaniard previously stated: "I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season," before adding that his preferred solution would be extending the clause period:
"I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grands Prix after my return to competition.
"The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026."
Martin made a return to two wheels at Misano, riding Aprilia production bikes - his first outing since the Qatar crash.
His RS-GP comeback is expected to be in a private test, now permitted under the revised MotoGP regulations.
"It's a complicated moment, but little by little I see the light," Martin explained about his recovery. "Before the summer, I will do a test. However, I will return to racing only when I am 100%."
The MotoGP summer break begins after the Brno round on 20 July.
Aprilia took its first win of the season with Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi last time out at Silverstone.