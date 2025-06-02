Jorge Martin: “Before the summer, I will do a MotoGP test”

Jorge Martin targets MotoGP return test "before the summer" despite unresolved contract situation with Aprilia.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia All Stars
Jorge Martin, Aprilia All Stars

Jorge Martin offered no further comment regarding his Aprilia future at the manufacturer’s All Stars event at Misano this weekend, but did give a clearer timeline for his return to MotoGP machinery.

The reigning world champion, sidelined since his latest injuries at the Qatar Grand Prix, remains in a contractual stalemate with Aprilia concerning a performance-related 'exit clause' for the 2026 season.

"We have [each] said what we have to say; the situation will resolve itself somehow," Martin told Sky Italia.

The Spaniard previously stated: "I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season," before adding that his preferred solution would be extending the clause period:

"I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grands Prix after my return to competition.

"The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026."

Martin made a return to two wheels at Misano, riding Aprilia production bikes - his first outing since the Qatar crash. 

His RS-GP comeback is expected to be in a private test, now permitted under the revised MotoGP regulations.

"It's a complicated moment, but little by little I see the light," Martin explained about his recovery. "Before the summer, I will do a test. However, I will return to racing only when I am 100%."

The MotoGP summer break begins after the Brno round on 20 July.

Aprilia took its first win of the season with Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi last time out at Silverstone.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
8m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)
Davey Todd
F1 News
31m ago
McLaren verdict on Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris intra-team F1 battle
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko avoids addressing Max Verstappen clash but hints at “frustration”
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
1h ago
Luca Marini "has left intensive care", could return to Italy "within ten days"
Luca Marini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin: “Before the summer, I will do a MotoGP test”
Jorge Martin, Aprilia All Stars

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen admits “frustration” but move on George Russell “not right”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
1h ago
Damon Hill weighs in on Max Verstappen-George Russell clash: ‘Over the top, as usual’
Damon Hill and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
1h ago
NASCAR in talks to increase engine power before end of 2025 season
NASCAR Cup Series
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez sets firm sights on Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP record
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
F1 analyst brands Max Verstappen’s contact with George Russell as “intentional”
George Russell and Max Verstappen