Jorge Martin: “Before the summer, I will do a MotoGP test”

Jorge Martin offered no further comment regarding his Aprilia future at the manufacturer’s All Stars event at Misano this weekend, but did give a clearer timeline for his return to MotoGP machinery.

The reigning world champion, sidelined since his latest injuries at the Qatar Grand Prix, remains in a contractual stalemate with Aprilia concerning a performance-related 'exit clause' for the 2026 season.

"We have [each] said what we have to say; the situation will resolve itself somehow," Martin told Sky Italia.

The Spaniard previously stated: "I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season," before adding that his preferred solution would be extending the clause period:

"I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grands Prix after my return to competition.

"The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026."

Martin made a return to two wheels at Misano, riding Aprilia production bikes - his first outing since the Qatar crash.

His RS-GP comeback is expected to be in a private test, now permitted under the revised MotoGP regulations.

"It's a complicated moment, but little by little I see the light," Martin explained about his recovery. "Before the summer, I will do a test. However, I will return to racing only when I am 100%."

The MotoGP summer break begins after the Brno round on 20 July.

Aprilia took its first win of the season with Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi last time out at Silverstone.