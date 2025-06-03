2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop dominates Supertwin race for 31st win

Michael Dunlop gets second win of TT 2025

Michael Dunlop dominated the opening Supertwin race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT to score his 31st career victory and second of the week.

The Northern Irishman scored his 30th victory on Monday in the first Supersport race of the week, but came into Tuesday’s Supertwin contest off the back of a disappointing run to third in the Superstock class.

But from the off, Dunlop was switched on as he guided his Paton into a 2.2-second lead at Glen Helen on lap one that would only swell to the chequered flag.

It’s Dunlop’s third successive Supertwin win and lifts his career total of TT wins to 31, while he now also has a record 48 podiums.

Michael Evans was his nearest challenger on the Dafabet-run Kawasaki to score his first TT podium in second.

Rob Hodson was third on his Paton for his maiden TT rostrum in what proved to be a tight fight for the final spot on the podium.

Shortened from three laps to two due to numerous weather delays on Tuesday, Dunlop grabbed an early lead on the first tour on the run through Glen Helen.

Leading Evans by 2.2 seconds, he opened his advantage up to 5.9s at the Ballaugh sector split before extending it further to 9.3s at Ramsey.

By the end of the first lap, Dunlop led Evans by 10.765s at 122.006mph from a standing start.

Threatening a lap record in the class, Dunlop pushed on across the second lap as he grew his lead to 13.612s at Glen Helen.

Still pushing over the final lap, Dunlop eventually got his advantage up to 22.673s at the chequered flag - but narrowly missed the lap record with a 122.61mph.

Evans was able to hook onto the back of Dunlop’s Paton after being passed on the road, which cemented his maiden TT podium in second.

A further 13.465s came Rob Hodson, who battled hard with Paul Jordan and Davey Todd for the final spot on the podium.

Hodson moved up to third at the start of the second lap, but briefly lost it to Jordan around the Ramsey section.

However, a strong end to the lap allowed Hodson to get third by 1.757s from Jordan, while Todd was 4.247s back in fifth.

Dominic Herbertson was sixth ahead of Adam McLaren, Stefano Bonetti, Baz Furber and Michael Rutter.

Mike Browne was an early factor in the podium battle but retired after Glen Helen on the opening lap.

