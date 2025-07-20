Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year

Ferrari have been boldly backed to win an F1 grand prix before the end of 2025.

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes has not yet led to the headline-grabbing results that the Tifosi demand.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc have often struggled with the SF-25 which lacks the competitiveness of the McLarens, and also lags behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

But there have been moments of optimism - Hamilton’s win in the China sprint and most recently his run in qualifying for the F1 British Grand Prix - which have led to a brave prediction that Ferrari will win a race this season.

“Yes. They will win a race before the end of the year,” Jolyon Palmer said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“Singapore, they should have a good chance, when you look at the performance they had in Monaco.

“Even at Monza. They are always competitive at Monza. That would the fairytale story for either driver.

“They have had chances this year. In Monaco, Leclerc was on provisional pole then the McLarens did a second run which got him. But on a like-for-like, on one set of tyres, he was ahead.

“In Canada, Leclerc crashed on Friday and did no laps. He still was halfway through his lap looking like he’d challenge for pole, or at least the front row.

“At Silverstone they could put it on the front row. I think they could have had pole. Hamilton lost a chunk of time.

“I was in parc ferme ready to interview them, thinking ‘this is going to be the Hamilton pole at Silverstone!’

“He was nailing it through 15 of the 18 corners but then you saw him go wide.

“The potential is definitely there. I’d be amazed if they don’t get a win this year.”

Lewis Hamilton glory at F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton

The F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will soon offer Hamilton a return to one of his happiest hunting grounds.

No driver has won more frequently than Hamilton in Hungary. He has won eight grands prix, most recently in 2020.

But it might not be the circuit where Hamilton returns to the top step of the podium.

“I still wouldn’t have thought Hungary would be the best track,” Palmer said.

“But we’re talking about tiny amounts separating the best four teams.

“The theory was that slower speed shorter corners were better for Ferrari. But that’s the exact opposite of Silverstone where I didn’t expect them to be quick but they could have had a front row lockout.

“The form guide could throw anything up.”

Hamilton won two grands prix last year, his last moments of glory for Mercedes. They came at Silverstone and the Belgian Grand Prix - which is the next race on the F1 2025 calendar next weekend.

Leclerc won three grands prix last year - at home in Monaco, in Italy, and in the United States.

This year so far only the McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Red Bull’s Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell have been winners.