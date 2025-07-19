Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change

Lewis Hamilton has brightened up and offered hope for the rest of Ferrari’s F1 season, it has been claimed.

Hamilton has cut a disgruntled figure in the paddock this year since the euphoria of his move from Mercedes to Ferrari has worn off.

An uncompetitive SF-25 has meant Hamilton has been a long way short of the results he dreamed of, barring victory in the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. A grand prix podium has eluded him.

But two P4 finishes in Austria and at Silverstone, in the most recent races, have caused a noticeable shift.

“For me in the TV pen it has been a reasonably bleak experience interviewing Lewis this year because he has been so down,” Lawrence Barretto told the F1 Nation podcast.

“He had that great sprint day in China, but then it hasn’t worked for him.

“Some things have been repetitive. He has spoken about the brakes and how he can’t get comfortable.

“I’d say, in the last two races, since Ferrari have brought a floor upgrade, there has been a little change in body language from Lewis.

“He is still nowhere near where he needs to be. But it felt like he’s had a more consistent car.

“One thing he has often said to me is that he comes to a race weekend and doesn’t know what kind of car he’s going to get.

“We haven’t had that chat or that language in the past two races.

“The first 10 races were frustrating, difficult and irritating for Lewis. Maybe the past two have been a corner turned for him.”

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari alliance 'disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton

Jolyon Palmer added: “It has been disappointing. Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari was the match-up that we hoped would be chance for a title bid.

“He doesn’t seem anywhere near his best or at harmony with his car.

“Silverstone looked like it would be the best of Lewis until he didn’t quite nail the final qualifying lap. But it’s the best I’ve seen from him this year, maybe since the China sprint. He looked like, in every lap, he was quick, not just a stint here or a lap there. It was every lap in practice and qualifying.

“The execution was then a bit disappointing.

“Hopefully it shows he is getting more comfortable with the car.

“But this is Lewis Hamilton, guys, he isn’t signed to be a decent No2 to Charles Leclerc!

“He was a big money signing to get Ferrari back to the top step and they are miles away from it.

“Hopefully the trajectory is good but you can’t say this has been anything but disappointing.”

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix is next weekend offering Ferrari their next shot at a podium.

But much of their attention, and certainly the priority of the development, will now be on next year.

The 2026 F1 regulations are a major overhaul and offer the chance for teams to create the next golden era in the sport.