Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change

"Corner turned" theory offers hope for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has brightened up and offered hope for the rest of Ferrari’s F1 season, it has been claimed.

Hamilton has cut a disgruntled figure in the paddock this year since the euphoria of his move from Mercedes to Ferrari has worn off.

An uncompetitive SF-25 has meant Hamilton has been a long way short of the results he dreamed of, barring victory in the sprint race at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix. A grand prix podium has eluded him.

But two P4 finishes in Austria and at Silverstone, in the most recent races, have caused a noticeable shift.

“For me in the TV pen it has been a reasonably bleak experience interviewing Lewis this year because he has been so down,” Lawrence Barretto told the F1 Nation podcast.

“He had that great sprint day in China, but then it hasn’t worked for him.

“Some things have been repetitive. He has spoken about the brakes and how he can’t get comfortable.

“I’d say, in the last two races, since Ferrari have brought a floor upgrade, there has been a little change in body language from Lewis.

“He is still nowhere near where he needs to be. But it felt like he’s had a more consistent car.

“One thing he has often said to me is that he comes to a race weekend and doesn’t know what kind of car he’s going to get.

“We haven’t had that chat or that language in the past two races.

“The first 10 races were frustrating, difficult and irritating for Lewis. Maybe the past two have been a corner turned for him.”

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari alliance 'disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Jolyon Palmer added: “It has been disappointing. Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari was the match-up that we hoped would be chance for a title bid.

“He doesn’t seem anywhere near his best or at harmony with his car.

“Silverstone looked like it would be the best of Lewis until he didn’t quite nail the final qualifying lap. But it’s the best I’ve seen from him this year, maybe since the China sprint. He looked like, in every lap, he was quick, not just a stint here or a lap there. It was every lap in practice and qualifying.

“The execution was then a bit disappointing.

“Hopefully it shows he is getting more comfortable with the car.

“But this is Lewis Hamilton, guys, he isn’t signed to be a decent No2 to Charles Leclerc!

“He was a big money signing to get Ferrari back to the top step and they are miles away from it.

“Hopefully the trajectory is good but you can’t say this has been anything but disappointing.”

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix is next weekend offering Ferrari their next shot at a podium.

But much of their attention, and certainly the priority of the development, will now be on next year.

The 2026 F1 regulations are a major overhaul and offer the chance for teams to create the next golden era in the sport.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “battled” with Marc Marquez tear-off on Czech MotoGP Sprint start
9m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Takaaki Nakagami injured, Augusto Fernandez penalised after Brno MotoGP Sprint clash
30m ago
Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez crash, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati wrongly gave him tyre warning in Czech MotoGP sprint
56m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton TV interviewer spots intriguing “body language” change
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini Sprint podium surprise: "Incredible! After that bacteria… I’m faster!"
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on “super nice” Czech MotoGP Sprint: “Not normal that Marc lets you pass”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “nervous” before Czech MotoGP sprint, “overriding” Aprilia
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “didn’t know I was under investigation” after Brno MotoGP sprint win
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility
1h ago
Christian Rasmussen at Toronto.