LIVE

2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the 2025 IndyCar indy Toronto race.

20 Jul 2025
17:26
Pit stops already

O'Ward, McLaughlin, and Ericsson pit for primes

17:23
Kirkwood is up to third already

Kirkwood started sixth and has overtaken Palou for third.

17:23
WE GO GREEN

Herta leads the field away with Palou overtaken by Marcus Armstrong.

17:17
Command given

The race command has been given so the cars will be on track any moment now.

17:11
Track statistics

Location 📍: Toronto, Canada

Race length 📏: 1.786 mile circuit

Notable features ⛰️: Bumpy street track with long stretches

Race lap record 🏁: 0:58.806 (Cristiano da Matta, 2002)

2024 winner 🏆: Colton Herta

Interesting fact 🔍: Toronto is the only IndyCar race outside of the USA

17:09
Christian Lundgaard says there's only one way to win today

Speaking moments before getting into the car, Lundgaard said there's only one way to win today for him: "Drive faster". 

He was speaking to McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, moments before interrupted by Fox Sports.

17:07
"We've been struggling this weekend" - Christian Rasmussen

Ahead of  the race, Rasmussen has said he and the Ed Carpenter team has been struggling. He lines up 22nd.

16:56
Santino Ferrucci out of the race after Warm Up crash

Santino Ferrucci will not race after he flung his AJ Foyt car into the wall and suffered damage to every corner of the car.

See what the team had to say

16:53
Today's starting grid post penalties

Scott Dixon will take a six-place penalty after an engine change last weekend.

See how Dixon's penalty changes the grid

16:41
"We definitely gave away pole" laments Kyle Kirkwood

The Andretti driver failed to set a single lap in the Fast Six yesterday and will start sixth.

Read what he had to say

16:38
Andretti "on another league" says Palou after qualifying

Despite starting second, Alex has been astonished by Andretti's pace so far this weekend.

Read full article

16:35
Recap: what happened in qualifying?

Colton Herta put his car on pole followed by Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong.

 

Read the full report

16:30
Welcome

Welcome to Crash.Net's coverage of the IndyCar Indy Toronto race. Coverage is due to begin at 5PM GMT so we'll catch you up on what you may have missed and any news that might come before.

