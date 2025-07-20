O'Ward, McLaughlin, and Ericsson pit for primes
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the 2025 IndyCar indy Toronto race.
Kirkwood started sixth and has overtaken Palou for third.
Herta leads the field away with Palou overtaken by Marcus Armstrong.
The race command has been given so the cars will be on track any moment now.
Location 📍: Toronto, Canada
Race length 📏: 1.786 mile circuit
Notable features ⛰️: Bumpy street track with long stretches
Race lap record 🏁: 0:58.806 (Cristiano da Matta, 2002)
2024 winner 🏆: Colton Herta
Interesting fact 🔍: Toronto is the only IndyCar race outside of the USA
Speaking moments before getting into the car, Lundgaard said there's only one way to win today for him: "Drive faster".
He was speaking to McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, moments before interrupted by Fox Sports.
Ahead of the race, Rasmussen has said he and the Ed Carpenter team has been struggling. He lines up 22nd.
Santino Ferrucci will not race after he flung his AJ Foyt car into the wall and suffered damage to every corner of the car.
Scott Dixon will take a six-place penalty after an engine change last weekend.
The Andretti driver failed to set a single lap in the Fast Six yesterday and will start sixth.
Despite starting second, Alex has been astonished by Andretti's pace so far this weekend.
Colton Herta put his car on pole followed by Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong.
Welcome to Crash.Net's coverage of the IndyCar Indy Toronto race. Coverage is due to begin at 5PM GMT so we'll catch you up on what you may have missed and any news that might come before.