McLaren buys former Andretti factory as it expand IndyCar facilities

In a sign of its continued commitment to IndyCar, McLaren has announced ahead of the IndyCar race weekend at Laguna Seca that it will expand its race operations after it has acquired Andretti's former premises in Indianapolis.

Currently 76,000 square foot, the Woking-based team's IndyCar outfit, Arrow McLaren, will expand the space by 12,000 feet to 86,000 square foot.

This is three times larger than the outfit's current factory on Coffman Road which can be found a miles away from the new factory.

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, said: “We’re proud to begin the renovation and grow our footprint right here in Indianapolis.

“The investment is a big step in our long-term growth, and this new facility will provide our team with state-of-the-art tools, equipment and space to keep pushing forward.”

The news comes after Zak Brown was at attendance for Pato O'Ward's win in Toronto.

This was his first time celebrating a win with the team, never before at the track when Arrow McLaren has won a race.

With plans to move into the new facilities in January 2026 ahead of next year's season, the team hope the new factory will dramatically improve workflow, daily operations, and efficiency with the factory itself undergoing a redesign.

this includes flexible workspaces, state-of-the-art equipment, a second-floor mezzanine, a fitness centre, and a new elevator.

Arrow Mclaren has confirmed that the building's front lobby will also be redesigned to highlight the team's heritage and accomplishments so far in North American motorsport.

The news comes a week after Ed Carpenter Racing also announced plans to expand its racing operations and build a new 76,000 square foot factory.

This is set to include racing operations, engineering and technical development, fan viewing areas, a merchandise store, and a Java House cafe.

Unlike Arrow McLaren, the team will only be able to move in at earliest by 2027.